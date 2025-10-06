Bookings open for Hailsham youth activity weekend at PGL Windmill Hill

Young people in Hailsham are invited to book their place for an exciting weekend of outdoor adventure at the PGL Centre in Windmill Hill, taking place from Friday 10 April to Sunday 12 April 2026.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Hailsham Youth Service, the weekend promises a packed schedule of high-energy activities including climbing, zip wire, abseiling, Giant Swing and a variety of team-building and problem-solving challenges.

Andy Joyes, Youth Service Manager at Hailsham Town Council, said: "The PGL Activity Weekend has been a huge success over the years and we expect next year's event to be just as popular. It's a great chance for young people to step outside their comfort zones, try something new and build their confidence."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The youth team also enjoys getting involved, supporting participants as they take on new challenges. It's always rewarding to see young people overcome fears, especially of heights, and come away with a real sense of achievement."

PGL Activity Weekend (Hailsham Youth Service)

He added: "The activity weekend is all about encouraging active recreation and giving young people positive experiences in a safe and supportive environment. Places fill up quickly, so we're urging early booking to avoid disappointment."

The cost of the weekend is £139 per person, which includes all activities, accommodation and meals. To book a place or for more information, visit the Hailsham Youth Service online store or email [email protected].

Councillor Anne Marie Ricketts, Chair of the Communities Committee, said: "Young people always look forward to the trips and events organised by Hailsham Youth Service. These opportunities are a valuable part of our wider provision and are consistently well-received. The Activity Weekend is more than just a fun trip - it helps young people develop essential life skills such as teamwork, communication and resilience in a supportive and engaging environment."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: "I'm proud of the continued collaboration between Hailsham Town Council, the Youth Service team and our partners in delivering high-quality experiences for local young people. Events like this are a reflection of our commitment to supporting youth development in Hailsham. They also provide a positive outlet that can make a lasting impact on a young person's confidence and well-being."

"We're fortunate to have a dedicated team of youth workers who go above and beyond to create safe and inclusive spaces for young people to thrive. I'm confident this activity weekend will be another great success and I look forward to seeing more opportunities like this made available in the future."