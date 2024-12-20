Boost for wildlife in Newhaven

Taking the ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’ maxim to new levels, a Newhaven visitor attraction has created its own upcycled garden waste project to support wildlife habitats.

Drawing on inspiration from the Royal Horticultural Society, family-run Paradise Park has made a special Nest to bolster biodiversity at the Avis Road site.

“Although it resembles a traditional ‘dead hedge’, our new creation is very much living”, says Visitor Experience Manager Coral Charman. “The benefits are many and varied such as providing shelter for tender plants, creating a horticultural microclimate and, not least, habitat, shelter and foraging for a range of wildlife.”

In place for just a few days, the new installation is already drawing much interest from garden visitors. Built by Gardens Manager Simon Croucher and his team, it’s a sustainable feature for the benefit of plants and our planet.

The finished Nest provides a wonderful new wildlife habitat at Paradise Park

“The gardens created a natural supply of the necessary ingredients”, explains Simon. “Woody waste can be difficult to compost so the new Nest is an ideal way to put it to good use to benefit the environment by creating this valuable habitat, and certainly a lot more environmentally-friendly than burning it.

www.paradisepark.co.uk