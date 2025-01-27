Boparan Restaurant Group confirms ‘The Restaurant Hub’ outlets in Sainsbury's supermarkets will remain open

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG) is pleased to confirm that all of its ‘The Restaurant Hub’ outlets inside Sainsbury's supermarkets will continue to operate as usual.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite recent announcements regarding the closure of Sainsbury's own food and beverage operations, The Restaurant Hub is unaffected and remains a thriving part of Sainsbury's stores across the UK.

The Restaurant Hub is an innovative collaboration between BRG and Sainsbury's, combining the expertise of BRG’s beloved restaurant brands; Caffè Carluccio’s, Slim Chickens, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), Ed’s Easy Diner, and Harry Ramsden’s, with the convenience of supermarket locations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since its initial launch in July 2021 at Sainsbury’s Selly Oak, the concept has successfully expanded to multiple locations, including Sainsbury's stores in:

TRH

1. Hinckley Sainsbury’s, Rugby Road, Hinckley, LE10 0QG

2. Heaton Park Sainsbury’s, Heaton Park Road, Manchester, M9 0QS

3. Rayleigh Weir Sainsbury’s, 21 Stadium Way, Benfleet, SS7 3UB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Longbridge Sainsbury’s, Longbridge Lane, Birmingham, B31 2TW

TRH

5. Tamworth Sainsbury’s, Bitterscote Drive, Bonehill, Tamworth, B78 3HD

6. Swansea Sainsbury’s, Quay Parade, Swansea, SA1 8JA

7. Canley Sainsbury’s, Fletchamstead Highway, Coventry, CV4 9BJ

8. Wakefield Ings Sainsbury’s, Ings Road, Wakefield, WF1 1RS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TRH

9. Coreys Mill Sainsbury’s, Hitchin Road, Stevenage, SG1 4AE

10. Sevenoaks Sainsbury’s, Otford Road, Sevenoaks, TN14 5EG

11. Bridgend Sainsbury’s, Derwen, Bridgend, CF32 9ST

12. Chippenham Sainsbury’s, Bath Road, Chippenham, SN14 0BJ

TRH

13. London Colney Sainsbury’s, Colney Fields Shopping Park, London Colney, St Albans, AL2 1AB

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

14. Walthamstow Sainsbury’s, Walthamstow Avenue, London, E4 8ST

15. Kidderminster Sainsbury’s, Carpet Trades Way, Kidderminster, DY11 6XP

16. St Albans – Caffè Carluccio’s Sainsbury’s, Everard Close, Cottonmill, St Albans, AL1 2QU

17. Blackheath – Caffè Carluccio’s Sainsbury’s, Halesowen Street, Blackheath, Rowley Regis, B65 0HG

18. Crayford Sainsbury’s, Stadium Way, Dartford, DA1 4HW

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Restaurant Hub

19. Wolverhampton Sainsbury’s, Raglan Street, Wolverhampton, WV3 0ST

20. Sydenham Sainsbury’s, Southend Lane, London, SE26 4PU

21. Selly Oak Sainsbury’s, Selly Oak Shopping Park, Aston Webb Blvd, Birmingham, B29 6SJ

In response to recent reports, BRG would like to reassure customers and stakeholders that The Restaurant Hub remains a key part of Sainsbury’s in-store offerings, delivering high-quality food choices and exceptional dining experiences. The Restaurant Hub continues to perform well across all sites, reflecting the strong demand for the convenience and variety it provides to customers.

“Our collaboration with Sainsbury's is stronger than ever, and we are delighted to continue our operations of The Restaurant Hub concept,” stated Satnam Leihal, CEO, BRG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Customers can still enjoy their favourite meals from our leading restaurant brands, whether they choose to dine in or take away.”

The Restaurant Hub offers an expansive communal dining space where customers can experience a variety of meal and drink options from BRG’s popular high street brands. With comfortable seating, free Wi-Fi, and a welcoming environment, it provides an ideal destination for those looking to enjoy delicious food in-store or on the go.

The group's portfolio includes well-known brands such as Giraffe, Ed’s Easy Diner, Cinnamon Collection, Slim Chickens, Carls Jr., Carluccio’s, Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen (GBK), and FishWorks, all known for their exceptional food and customer service.

Customers can continue to enjoy the great taste and value offered at The Restaurant Hub inside Sainsbury’s stores across the UK.