Boundary Brighton Festival relaunches ‘Pay What You Can Afford’ scheme as community-driven initiative

Boundary Brighton Festival (26th–27th September at Stanmer Park, Brighton) has relaunched its ‘Pay What You Can Afford’ initiative. From now until Thursday, August 22, 1,000 tickets will be available at any price fans can afford, starting from £10, with a tiered rewards structure designed to support Brighton’s grassroots scene, give back to the local community, and keep the scene thriving for the young generation.

This year’s scheme is presented in collaboration with three of Brighton’s beloved local venues Patterns, Volks and the city’s newest addition, Quarters, which opens on the former site of The Zap in September. Lower-price ticket holders will receive early entry to one day of Boundary, while those who opt for higher tiers unlock free afterparty entry, guestlist access at partner-venue events and, at the top level, an exclusive season pass to Quarters.

Boundary Brighton will also partner with AudioActive, donating a percentage of every ticket sold to support its vital work mentoring and championing under-represented young music makers across Sussex.

Festival Founder, Luke Ralph said, “Boundary should belong to everyone, not just those who can stretch to a full-price ticket. The new tiered system means we can reward those who can give more while ensuring no one misses out. At the same time, dedicating a percentage of every sale to AudioActive allows us to reinvest in the under-represented young talent that makes Brighton’s scene so special.

"Festivals should unite communities, not divide them, and that means keeping tickets accessible even in challenging times.”

Despite the challenges facing festivals and venues nationwide, Boundary Brighton remains committed to community and inclusivity. The PWYCA scheme is designed to help some of the most marginalised age groups, particularly 18 - 24 year-olds, who are forced to cut back on going out due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Fans who can afford standard tickets are encouraged to purchase at full price, helping the Pay What You Can Afford scheme reach those who need it most.

Boundary also recognises the support of its loyalty ticket holders and those who have already bought tickets for this year’s event, with all previous purchasers receiving a dedicated email with full details of the initiative and festival plans.

As Brighton’s biggest electronic music festival enters its tenth year—expanding into a full two-day celebration of house, techno, bass and more with appearances from Giggs, Andy C, Gorgon City and Josh Baker—organisers are ensuring that financial barriers never stand between fans and outdoor music experiences.

Those wishing to take advantage of the PWYCA initiative should visit www.boundarybrighton.com