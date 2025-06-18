Boutique Modern to build affordable homes in Hastings

Modular homes company Boutique Modern will deliver its first scheme for Hastings Borough Council when it constructs 16 affordable homes on scrubland in Bexhill Road, St Leonards.

This scheme builds on Boutique Modern’s success of delivering affordable and social housing developments across Sussex and expands its reach in the county.

The design of the development takes inspiration from the historic Hastings Net Shops and delivers a mixture of family and one-bedroom homes for affordable rent.

Boutique Modern managing director Dick Shone said: “We’re pleased to announce our first project with Hastings Borough Council and to see our business extend its presence in Sussex.

“The striking architecture of this scheme features black and dark grey cladding as a contemporary reflection of The Grade II* listed Net Shops on the seafront and makes good use of scrubland for much needed local housing.

“It’s positive to see another Sussex council embracing modular housing as one of the solutions to the housing shortage. Modular speeds up delivery times and has the potential to unlock brownfield sites for housing quickly, especially on sites where access is challenging because our modules can be craned into place.”

The compact development on land at the back of 419 to 447 Bexhill Road will include eight two-bedroom family homes and eight one-bedroom homes with their own gardens, making efficient use of the space available.

The modular build design will ensure the homes stay warm in winter, but cool in summer, minimising energy use.

Boutique Modern celebrates starting work on homes in St Leonards.

To complement the ‘fabric first’ approach, the development will have solar panels, electric heating and an Air-Source Heat Pump powered hot water system. This design will make the houses sustainable and cost efficient to run.

B Corp Boutique Modern secured the contract through the Lewes District Council Modular Housing Framework. External funding for the project has come from the Projects and Partnerships Funding from the UK Government programme, the Affordable Homes Programme and the Brownfield Land Release Fund (BLRF2).

Site preparation works are currently underway and the modules are already under construction in the factory.

Work will begin on site in late July, with creating access off the highway and the focus will then move to building the foundations for the homes in August.

Cllr Glenn Haffenden, leader of the council and lead councillor for housing, said: “I’m really excited to see the new homes that are being built on the Bexhill Road site.

“They are going to be the first council homes for many years. It has been great to speak to the team from Boutique Modern about where on the site the homes will be and how they will work for residents.

“This is an exciting step forward in the council’s dedication to provide much needed homes that local people can afford. “

For more information visit: https://boutiquemodern.co.uk/