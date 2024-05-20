Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Swimmers, surfers, walkers and horseriders last week welcomed the restoration of the easy access path through the shingle bank to the beach at Bracklesham Bay.

Delighted residents and visitors who were increasingly finding the steep shingle bank difficult to climb up and down expressed their gratitude across social media.

the shingle, one user exclaimed “Brilliant, been a bit tricky to get down there lately.”

Dozens of people liked the post, with comments such as “thank you”, “thanks to those that listened. So many people will benefit from this,” “thank you from us all” and “thank heavens”.

Bracklesham Bluetit swimmers using the new path.

The Parish Council said that the clearance was one of three trial clearances, explaining that it will be monitoring how much the path is used to justify the cost of clearing the path.

Some residents were perplexed as to why a trial was needed. “Don’t understand a trial. The more accessible the beach the most visitors, the more revenue for local businesses, the more revenue the easier it is for them to pay the local taxes,” one user wrote.

Residents had expressed concern several weeks ago that the closure of the Foreshore Boat Launching Service at Bracklesham would result in a pathway through the shingle not being cleared during the summer months. At a packed Parish Council meeting, they explained to Jonathan Brown, CDC’s Cabinet Member for Environmental Strategies, that many locals and visitors were unable to access the beach due to the steep shingle banks and relied on a path being cleared each summer.

Fortunately, Jonathan and his fellow Elected Councillors managed to persuade CDC officers to pay for the service this summer as a trial. “If the opportunities created by the clearances are really valued ie lots of people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to use the beach do so, then a longer-lasting way forward can be considered,” said Jonathan, adding that “the onus will be on the Parish Council to consider whether and how this is taken forward, but I am sure that CDC will want to be supportive and it may be that this is something the community need to pick up and run with.”

Among the beach users welcoming the new access path are the Bracklesham Bay Bluetits, who posted a video of “Delighted Bluetits accessing the sea this morning without mountaineering” on to their Facebook page.

Comments on their Facebook page included: “I use a Waveski for surfing so it has been a nightmare carrying it up and down. Horray thanks for pushing for this to happen.”