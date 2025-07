Reenactment

Bramber Castle comes alive!

On Sunday July 20th, the area surrounding the remains of Bramber Castle stepped back into history and welcomed reenactments of battling knights, medieval falconry, the outstanding Mythalgo Morris Dancers and "have a go" longbow archery, not forgetting the food & drink on offer to keep spectators' energies high, as they joined in with the enthusiasm of the day. The atmosphere was simply fantastic, as the castle grounds - found alongside the banks of the River Adur and founded by William de Braoise soon after the Norman Conquest - came alive for this special occasion.