Brand new café opens at Michelham Priory House and Gardens this Easter

Sussex Past is delighted to unveil a new addition to Michelham Priory House & Gardens: The Blue Door Café, opening its doors to the public on Wednesday 16th April, just in time for the Easter bank holiday weekend.

Set within the historic charm of Michelham Priory, The Blue Door Café is a beautiful, warm and welcoming space, offering a menu of homemade lunches, sweet treats, and expertly brewed barista coffee.

Visitors can expect a vibrant taste of Sussex, with the café championing high-quality, locally sourced ingredients from renowned producers such as Coburn & Baker, Craft House Coffee, Mamoosh, J.Cocoa, and Sussex Ice Cream.

“We’re really proud to be collaborating with Bryony, Emma and the Blue Door Café team on this exciting new chapter for Michelham Priory,” said Neil Couzens, Marketing and Sales Manager at Sussex Past. “This partnership brings together heritage and hospitality in a way that enhances the overall visitor experience and helps make Michelham Priory an unmissable day out for locals and tourists alike.”

The cafe is a beautifully inviting space, with rustic charm - a nod to the heritage site's unique history

The interiors feature a rustic-vintage aesthetic that complements the heritage of the site, while a dedicated Kids’ Corner and dog-friendly policy ensure all members of the family are catered to – even the four-legged ones!

Alongside the food and drink offering, the café also houses a thoughtfully curated retail area, selling handmade chocolates, scented candles, vintage homeware, cards by local artist Abbie Hart, and their very own Blue Door Café Granola.

Importantly, no admission ticket is required to visit the café, making it an ideal meeting point for friends and families – or even a charming venue for special celebrations and gatherings.

Bryony Basden, the passionate food-lover behind the café and co-owner of the popular Blue Door brand, brings her signature style and dedication to quality to this exciting new venture. “We wanted to create something really special – not just great food and drink, but a space that feels like a home away from home,” said Basden. “The setting is incredible, and we’ve worked hard to make sure the café reflects the charm and history of the priory, while also offering a fresh, modern experience that welcomes everyone - from families to dog walkers.”

Perfect spot for relaxing with a coffee and fresh cake

With spring in full bloom across the seven-acre gardens of Michelham Priory – set against the backdrop of England’s longest medieval moat – there’s no better time to explore the grounds, discover centuries of history, and now, relax with a coffee and cake at The Blue Door Café.

Opening hours:

Tuesday to Sunday: 10am – 4pm

(Open bank holidays, including the Easter Weekend)