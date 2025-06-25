Brass Band Week 2025 Set to Hit Sussex This July

Returning for a second year, the nationwide celebration brings live performances, school collaborations, and community events to the area

Brass Band Week is back – and the area is set to join the celebrations with a vibrant programme of events showcasing the power of brass to bring people together, inspire young minds, and ignite local pride.

Taking place across the country this summer, Brass Band Week welcomes any event featuring brass music, from street performances to full-scale concerts. Bands of all styles and sizes are encouraged to take part, with support from national organisers Brass Bands England (BBE). This includes free educational resources, paid advertising, and prizes recognising excellence in areas such as community impact, artistic innovation, and youth engagement.

So far performances across West and East Sussex include the Bosham Church Fete on 12th July at the Holy Trinity Church in Bosham, the Wivelsfield Green Village Day on 12th July at the Wivelsfield Primary School and the BrassSparks Summer Concert on 13th July at the All Saints Centre in Lewes.

Running alongside Brass Band Week from 30th June to 18th July is the much-loved Proms in the Playground initiative, now in its fourth year. Designed to connect community bands with local primary schools, it offers children their first taste of live brass music with outdoor performances in school playgrounds. The aim? To spark curiosity, encourage instrument take-up, and build bridges between schools and their local bands.

BBE provides Key Stage 2 teaching resources and helps schools and bands connect, making the process smooth and meaningful for everyone involved.

Michael Kilroy, Chair of Brass Bands England, expressed his excitement about the week:

“Imagine a UK-wide festival of exciting brass band events for people of different ages, backgrounds and interests, offering the opportunity for new audiences to discover the joy of a brass band through hundreds of events in parks, concert halls and on local high streets. Now that’s something I’d love to be a part of!”

That excitement is shared by the wider arts sector. Darren Henley, Chief Executive of Arts Council England, said:

“Brass Bands occupy a really important role in our national musical life. I’m always struck by the huge amount of shared joy on show from brass band performers and audiences alike due to the consistently excellent musicianship on display on stage. Last year’s Brass Band Week was such a success, and I know it will continue to grow in future years thanks to the work of Brass Bands England.”

Founded in 1968 as the British Federation of Brass Bands, Brass Bands England has evolved into a leading voice for the UK’s brass community. As an Investment Principles Support Organisation funded by Arts Council England, BBE supports bands across the UK to thrive — encouraging participation, artistic development, and meaningful community engagement.

To find out more or register an event, visit: www.bbe.org.uk