Breaking the grass ceiling: outdoor play in West Sussex swapped for the great indoors

• New research reveals a third of families in the South East have no outdoor play areas or nature spaces within safe walking distance of where they live• Grandparents are concerned about the impact lack of outdoor play is having on grandchildren’s sense of adventure and mental health• The Grass Ceiling generational divide is already evident with just over two thirds (65%) of Gen Z’ers in the South East saying they couldn’t name five common garden insects • Housebuilder Redrow has released its second community play report, partnering with child psychologist Professor Helen Dodd to highlight the physical and mental benefits of children’s play

Over 5 million parents in the UK say their children have no access to outdoor play or nature spaces within safe walking distance to their home, contributing to a continued decline in children playing out.

Ahead of the summer holidays, for the second year in a row, premium housebuilder Redrow’s annual community play report reveals nearly two thirds (60%) of parents in the South Eastsay children today are continuing to spend less time outside than they did growing up.

The survey of 2,000 UK adults including grandparents and parents of 4–17-year-olds, saw a nearly a quarter (24%) of parents in the South East admit their child can't play outdoors independently because there aren't safe routes for them to walk or cycle. Instead, parents and grandparents say their children and grandchildren are mainly watching TV (77%) and playing video games (56%) while 17% of parents in the South East are resorting to taking their children to indoor experiences such as soft play.

There’s a wider issue too, as over half (52%) ofparents across the country go as far to say their worries about the safety of society has impacted how much outdoor play and independence their child is able to have.

Parents in the South East are aware of the benefits of the great outdoors, with majority reporting a significant improvement in their child’s behaviour, noting they sleep better (60%), are less reliant on screens (50%) and are calmer (32%) following a dose of fresh air.

Increasing impact on generation alpha

While a lack of safe play space has become a driving force for the decline in adventurous play amongst children, the swap to the great indoors is leading parents and grandparents to become increasingly concerned about knock-on effects on children’s mental health and personal development.

Over two thirds of parents across the country believe their children will lack a sense of adventure (40%), have poorer mental health (34%) and increased social anxiety (28%). Grandparents are even more concerned, as numbers rise to 65%, 49% and 36% respectively. One in two (57%) of Gen Z in say they wish they had spent more time outside as a child.

Almost three quarters (72%) of those surveyed admit the increased amount of indoor play is making children more reliant on screentime for entertainment. And a fifth (19%) of 4-17-year-olds in in South Eastare making social media videos or using social media according to their parents.

Getting back to nature

The decline in outdoor play is leading to a growing desire for more green spaces, as a third (33%) of Brits admit they’d be attracted to a new home that has these nearby or woodland to explore. Two in five (44%) even admit they are envious of people who have access to green spaces near their homes.

Beyond simply moving house, almost half (48%) believe that the younger generations don’t understand the basics of nature, gardening and the natural environment around them. The Grass Ceiling generational divide is already evident with well over half of Gen Z’ers saying they couldn’t name five common garden insects (57%) or tell the difference between a Marigold and a Petunia (86%), compared to just a quarter of grandparents.

Redrow’s second annual community play report, ‘Breaking the Grass Ceiling’, is designed to help inspire and encourage more people to play out in nature and embrace the great outdoors over the school holidays. It’s part of a wider business commitment from the developer to incorporate nature into the heart of every one of their developments across the country, ensuring every home has access to plenty of green spaces.

Since the first report launched last year, Redrow has prioritised the creation of play on the way spaces and play parks at developments. The creation of more play friendly communities for residents has been done in close collaboration with two Junior Heads of Play, Willow and Indy, as well as children’s psychologist and professor at Exeter University, Professor Helen Dodd.

Kevin Parker, Group Master Planning Director at Redrow, said: “Placemaking and the ability to play has a key priority for us at Redrow in breaking the grass ceiling. We have designated open spaces for play and recreation areas across our developments, as well as play-on-the-way spaces and multi-functional green corridors including natural play to encourage resident interaction and promote a better way to live.

Our Playmaking report highlights the endless benefits outside play has for children and aims to encourage play in new communities to inspire residents, other developers and local councils to join forces. The recommendations made, in collaboration with Professor Helen Dodd and Tim Gill, author and advocate for children’s outdoor play, will continue to help shape Redrow’s housebuilder’s play spaces across its upcoming developments.”

Helen Dodd, children’s psychologist, comments:“The results of the latest play report from Redrow highlights just how many children are growing up in the UK are not able to walk to parks and green spaces where they can play. Play is linked to good mental health; it helps to keep children active and reduces time indoors and on screens. Perhaps even more importantly, some of our happiest childhood memories are formed during outdoor play. The results of the survey show that parents recognise these benefits of outdoor play, with over half of parents stating that outdoor play is good for children’s mental health, physical health and social skills.