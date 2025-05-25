By the time this column comes out Peasmarsh Flower Festival will be a memory, albeit a lovely one as the florists depicted their Nursery Rhymes very well and could be guessed without reading the verses which in some cases were longer than was realized. It was so sad that weather changed over the bank holiday weekend, the weather had been bright until then. So much work goes into planning a Flower Festival especially as majority are over three days. I know those organisers of the Peasmarsh’s event were extremely tired after it was all cleared away on Tuesday.

Brede Village News

It will be Brede’s turn next on August bank holiday and the committee have been hard at work finding people to entertain the children who were so pleased to be asked what they thought. Hopefully beside the outside entertainment or in the marquees they will find it fun and colourful to see the depiction of children’s books in the Church.

People from our community are beginning to come forward with offers of help. This begins with the erection of the marquees and tents that are required for the different stalls and children’s tent on Thursday 21 August at 2pm around the Church room. Help is needed to transfer Grannies Attic paraphernalia and tables into their marquee, on Friday 22 too. Tables and chairs also go across the road to the Scout Hut any help doing this would be gratefully accepted. Pleas phone me on 01424 882037 or email [email protected] label it ‘help for FF’ which will alert me to read and not delete.

The APCC took place in St George’s last Sunday and they now have two Church Wardens, a Treasurer and Secretary, at the next meeting of the PC they shall be voting in a Safe Guarding Officer and there will also be 7 members on the committee. It has been years and years since this has been the case; of a full committee at the Church. They feel that they are all moving in the right direction and look forward to more members of our community coming to the Church.

For the next Trennial Mothers’ Union will have the motto JOIN IN. JOIN US here at Brede MU we hope this is the case as we need new members, despite our title men can be MU members too, so can divorcees and unmarried mothers there is no prejudice. All denominations can join too. The next meeting will be in the Church on Wednesday 4 June at 1.30pm we will be pleased to see you come and have a cup of tea with us.

Friday 30 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall the last few weeks have been on the quiet side due to people being on holiday. However the meat, fish stalls and vegetables are there and a few other stalls and of course our refreshment volunteers who this week will be Joy and Pat.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in the Village Hall.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion takes booking too. Call Adrianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 31 May Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 1 June The service at St George’s Brede will be taken by the Church Warden at 9.30am. More Vicars wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a service today at 11.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Short Mat Bowls at 7pm In Brede Village Hall. classes today begin at 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training. Short Mat Bowls at 7pm

Monday 2 June classes today begin at 8.30am Fitness Class 9.30am Fitness Class 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW.

2pm – 4pm Meet On Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library which has many books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 3 June Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 4 June Brede Village Hall Classes and events. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuit training.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Flower Arranging Class 10am – 12noon in St George’s Church Brede anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable morning creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 if you are interested.

Brede Mothers’ Union meet at 1.30pm in St George’s Church Brede.

Thursday 5 June All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 6 June Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and I will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 7 June Sculdown in Chitcombe Road will be open from 10.30am on and Brede Church are doing the refreshments and the Church will benefit from that.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Saturday 12 July 2, Bellhurst Cottages in Chitcombe Roadis having a Garden Fête from 2pm to 5pm from 3pm to 4pm Spare Change band will be playing while cream teas are served on the lawn. Any money raised will go to Family Support Work. There will be a Raffle that will be called on the day, a plant stall, cake stall and a book stall. The garden has interesting features which may be enjoyed by all who visit.

There is a lot of work to be done on St George’s Brede following the quinquennial report and none of it will be cheap, therefore any amounts of money raised are vital to keep the ancient building in our Parish in tip top condition for future generations.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver