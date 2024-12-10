Brede Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I would like to Thank everyone who helped, took part, cooked, gave prizes and put up a tree and to the gentlemen who made the Inn that is also a serving hatch it is fantastic. St George’s Church looked amazing for the weekend when the Christmas Tree Festival was held. Despite the weather people visited and we raised £983.00 which will go towards the Church upkeep.

We also did well when the Cranbrook Town Band came and played carols for us to sing to, the Church was quite full and we raised enough to pay the expenses, the band and give £134 to St George’s and £134 for The Royal British Legion. This was the best we

have ever made. Once again, thank you to all who braved the weather and Joined in with the event; that I think everyone enjoyed immensely.

The school held their Christmas sale and Carols by candle light on Wednesday I hope they made enough for their projects I was happy to hand over a cheque for £200 from the Tea Ladies team at the Brede Farmers Market.

Friday 13 December Brede Farmers Market with free parking is from 10am to 12noon. Enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and peruse the stalls with local goods for sale and with a smile. Cash is required to purchase at some stalls but definitely at the tea hatch where Maggie & Pauline will be serving the refreshments this week.

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm

The Broad Oak. ELF evening Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Sunday 15 December Strengths and weights 7.30am Circuit Training 8.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Church opening times and contacts:

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, E-Mail: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find all going on the Christmas at St Georges.

7.30am Strength and weights then at 8.30 Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis all in Brede Village Hall

Monday 16 December Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office is hopefully there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to bookswop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends , enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 17 December Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Wednesday 18 December Brede Friendly Circle Christmas dinner, 12noon for 12.30pm at Flackley Ash Hotel Peasmarsh.

7.30pm Fitness class in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Please do not feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends All the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 19 December All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting am with Adult Bar Ballet with Aisha at 11.15 also with Aisha followed following later at 6.30 pm, Pilates with Geraldine.

Friday 20 December Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Joy and Pat will be serving your teas today.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering or google The Broad Oak/gastro pub Scroll down and there you will find everything you need to know.

Sunday 22 December in St George’s Brede Sing Along with Duncan on the keyboard or organ Gary leading the Carol and Christmas songs, it is great fun from 2.45pm to 3pm with a glass of mulled wine on arrival £10 inc the latter and mulled wine after the event children are free and hot chocolate will be available for them.

Tuesday 24 December Christmas Eve Christingle Service at St George’s Church Brede 4pm This is a wonderful service for all families and the children love it.

I hope you manage to do all the events or some of them, whatever you do I hope it helps to make this Christmas very special for you and your family. Anyone needing lifts please let me 01424 882037, or Steve 01424 882222 know, if you would like a lift to any of the events as they can be arranged.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it as for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver