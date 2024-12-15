Brede Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I hope some of the events have made you feel Christmassy, it of course has been enjoyable hard work for some, but without them and the help they were given none of the Christmas events would of happened.

The School was full of Christmas with songs and decorations, mulled wine and mince pies. I hope you enjoy the few that are left in the Brede Village Hall and the Churches.

Friday, December 20, Brede Farmers Market with free parking is from 10am to 12noon with a Christmas theme. Enjoy the pleasant atmosphere and the decorations whilst you peruse the stalls with local goods for sale. Cash is required to purchase at some stalls but definitely at the tea hatch where Joy & Pat will be serving the refreshments with a smile.

Short Mat Bowls at 7pm

The Broad Oak. ELF live music tonight 8.45pm Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion, The In House Band plays there, they can be followed on their facebook page or phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead.

Saturday, December 21, Little Giants Christmas party 10am St George’s Church Brede

Sunday, December 22, Church opening times and contacts:

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, E-Mail: [email protected]. They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you.

The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find all going on the Christmas at St Georges.

Also in St George’s Brede A Singalong with Duncan on the keyboard or organ Gary leading the Carol and Christmas songs, it is great fun from 2.45pm to 3pm with a glass of mulled wine on arrival. £10 inc the latter and mulled wine after the event. Children are free and hot chocolate will be available for them. This a Friends of St George‘s activity.

Monday, December 23, Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office is hopefully there from 2.30pm-3.30pm. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to bookswap, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop-off. Make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede, call 01424 882690

All groups have closed for the holidays Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Tuesday, December 24, Christmas Eve.

At 2pm there will be a Crib Service at St Mary’s Udimore Children can dress up if they want to do so.

Christingle Service at St George’s Church Brede 4pm This is a wonderful service for all families and the children love it. There will be a collection for the Children’s Society.

I hope you manage to do all the events or some of them, whatever you do I hope it helps to make this Christmas very special for you and your family. Please let me 01424 882037, or Steve 01424 882222 know, if you would like a lift to any of the events as they can be arranged.

No adult classes are meeting this week in the Village hall.

Wednesday, December 25.

I wish all the readers a very merry Christmas

Friday, December 27, No Brede Farmers Market today. The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering or google The Broad Oak/gastro pub Scroll down and there you will find everything you need to know.

Sunday, December 29, Table Tennis 5pm in Brede Village Hall.

Monday, December 30, Yoga in Brede Village Hall at 9.15am.

Tuesday, December 31, Have a really Happy New Year everyone!

No column from me next week

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message.

Thank you Rhiannon Oliver