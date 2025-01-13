Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

As I went to my car following Sundays Church Service, I was stopped in my tracks by the view across the Brede Valley. It truly took my breath away as I viewed a delicate mist encasing trees and buildings, some snow lay around about giving the feeling of a raw January day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

– it was. However, it was so beautiful, the view over the valley is ever changing and in summer is glorious but in winter it takes on a beauty all of its own.

If you are new to the Parish or newly retired, no doubt the first 6 months is going around the house and garden to see what needs to be done and then doing it. Then what do you do? Well in the Parish of Brede there any amount of clubs you can join. Mixed clubs are keep fit, Painting for Pleasure, Rye & District NT, (you do not have to be a NT member to join) Voacality (Fun singing group) Short Mat Bowls and Table Tennis all of which go on at the Village Hall in Brede.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

In the Methodist Church you can swop a book do anything you need to do at the post office and sit for a while have a cup of tea and a chat from 2pm. That’s on a Monday afternoon, on a Wednesday they have a coffee morning at 10.30am where there is often other things going on. At the moment in the Church there is design with flowers and anyone can do that at 11am on the 3rd Thursday of the month. Brede Mothers’Union is the first Wednesday at 1.30pm

Purely for the ladies, The Brede Women’s Institute 2nd Wednesday at 2pm that leads on to other groups such as book club, writers club, games group, cinema club and dinner club. There are more but some are seasonal. Brede Friendly Circle meets at10.30am at the venue chosen for coffee and a chat , we do offer lifts. If you are a member or friend of Brede Church then throughout the year a number of events are put on, usually to raise money for the ancient building but also to give parishioners fun. Enjoy whatever you chose to do.

Outside of the Village there are of course other groups, one is Hastings Welsh Society and if you are interested then please email me. In the fixtures, what’s on magazine and other magazines you will find the details of other groups. Our Own Parish Council magazine has lots of information within as does St George’s and Udimore Parish magazine. The latter is a snip at £2 to be delivered £24 for the year. Please contact me at [email protected] also if you would like to advertise or include something in the magazine. Certainly between the two magazines you should be kept abreast of everything going on around you in the Parish.

Sadly for the children, there is not a lot. Youngsters under school age have Little Giants at St George’s Brede. At the Scout Hut there is Beavers Cubs and Scouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are hoping to start something in St George’s for families on a Sunday at 11.15am -12noon watch this space for details.

The next event is of interest to many as shopping local is a bonus and of course there is a lot of talking as people sip their coffee.

Friday 17 January Brede Farmers Market with free parking at Brede Village Hall and is from 10am to 12noon, with stalls selling locally produced goods that you can peruse at leisure; before you give your legs a break and sit with friends or family and have a coffee, tea or hot chocolate, than last week. This week Ann and Eileen are serving refreshments. Thanks to everyone we have been able to help two groups in the Parish I am waiting for another to get in touch.

1pm an over 50’s exercise class

Short Mat Bowls At 7pm both events in Brede Village Hall

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion is shut at present but will reopen shortly. Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book ahead. I may have more info next week.

Sunday 19 January - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, the 9.30am Eucharist service at St George’s Brede, will be taken by Father Dr Owen Edwards. All are welcome to the service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Udimore Service is at 11.15am. Contact Father Owen on 01424 882201 or contact the Church Warden: David Oliver 01424 882037 for St George’s Brede. The Church Warden in Udimore is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

In Brede Village Hall there will be from 7.30am Strengths and Weights, followed at 8.30am by Circuit Training.

Monday 20 January Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm the postmaster comes all the way from Gatwick. Also except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training and at 8pm Fitness Bootcamp.

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 21 January Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14 yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section

Wednesday 22 January Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am

followed by Zumber with Charlotte at 6.15pm. Then at 7.30pm HIIT, all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. Please do not feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 23 January

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha followed by Vocality at 2pm then later at 6.30 pm Fitness Class.

Friday 24 January Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Jennifer and Annette will be serving your teas today.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver