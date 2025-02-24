Brede Village Voice

First, last Friday it was decided that we will have Lent Lunches, all meals will be soup possibly with bread of some description and an apple for pudding, donations for the meal will be acceptable.

The first is on the Monday 3 March hosted by Gary please contact him on 01424 882412 as soon as possible so he can know numbers.

The next is on Monday 10 March hosted by Judy 01424 882222 she would like to know as soon as possible too.

Monday 17 March it is to be hosted by Deanne 01424 882573 Please contact her by the 8th March and no later.

Monday 24 March I will be hosting the event so please contact me by 15th March on 01424 882037

Our Last lent lunch is on Monday 31 March hosted once again by Judy 01424 882222 she would like to know by the 21st March as in all cases we need to know how many are coming as we need to go and buy the ingredients to make the soups etc. We also need know so we can accommodate people and cater for them. We do need to know any dietary requirements so please let us know at the time of booking. Just turning up is not an option, you do need to book. They are always fun, it is always delicious to have homemade soup and no doubt you will be surrounded by friends or acquaintances.

Last Saturday was the friends Quiz Marion set very fair questions, they were very sensible until the last round when we were shown pictures of everyday items taken from a different angle. I particularly found that one extremely difficult in fact I think majority of the people in the hall did. It was a very convivial evening and the team Nitty Grit won but only by 2 points overall it was quite a close run with two teams coming equal. It certainly was a good way to spend a cold and unpleasant evening outside by having fun inside . The proceeds were for the Friends of St George, it is hopeful they may have raised in the region of £500 accurate details were not realized before I sent this for publication.

Last Sunday We had our first service of interregnum. It was led by our Church Warden and my husband David Oliver everyone said it was a lovely service. Wendy served coffee and we all stood around and chatted about what we could all do to make the transition easier for the Warden.

I am sure I am not alone when I say there is so much to do in the garden at the moment. Gathering leaves, cutting back plants tying up straggling ones and weeding. At this moment in time our problem is moss, it seems to have covered everything. The worst is the paths as they become slippery as I know as I came a cropper, luckily the way I landed I did not hurt myself neither did I break what I was carrying. It just jolts you a bit. It is all very well to say keep safe in your garden but beware there is so much to get you. As I heard from a fellow player on Saturday he had been punctured along both of his arms by Pyracanthus. I think this is when the garden fights back.

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm

Followed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206

The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

A new class for Flower Arrangers begin on Wednesday 5th March from 10am – 12 noon in the Church Room Brede. It will continue to be monthly on the First Wednesday of the month please contact me for details.01424 882037 or turn up on the morning. We are doing a Design of a country from the Commonwealth- it has to be named, amazingly there are 52 Countries. If you are new to Flower arranging we will begin with what ever greenery and flowers that you bring, please do not forget your secateurs we have a stock of pots oasis and tape that is cheaply bought from me.

Friday 28 February Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village

Hall, where you will find a myriad of stalls awaiting you to peruse at your leisure. There are stalls where you can even order goods to be made for you. Others to indulge and those you need to sustain you. Then Maggie and I will be serving your teas today accompanied by Welshcakes, if you would like them there will be a nominal extra charge. A few bags will be available to purchase ahead of St David’s Day tomorrow. They are called ‘Moorish’ due to the fact that they taste so good you want more.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

1pm an over 50’s exercise class in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat bowls, newcomers are welcome.

Saturday 1 March St David’s Day, Dydd Gŵyl Dewi Happus, to all the Welsh people celebrating today. Hastings Welsh Society will be meeting at the Brickwall Hotel in Sedlescombe for their celebratory lunch.

The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running andthere will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. they have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in thier cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating.

Sunday 2 March - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, has a Eucharist Service today with a visiting Rector Father Jim Hobbs we are so grateful to all of them who are going to help as we start our interregnum. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact for St George’s Brede is David Oliver 01424 882037. St Mary’s Udimore Church Warden is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

Both Churches require one more Church Warden each if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Wardens ASAP they will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

Monday 3 March Meet on Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays.

The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a wonderful library to book swop, games, crafts, discussion and donate to the food bank drop off. Go and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes and keep warm this winter Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 4 March Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed ability Yoga at 7.00pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 5 March Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am. Then, at 2pm Brede Crafters meet followed at 6.15pm then at 7.30pm by HIIT all in Brede Village Hall.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have Machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax, be warm, and surrounded by company so go and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Flower Arranging Class 10am – 12noon at the Rectory Brede anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable morning creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 if you are interested.

Brede Mothers’ Union will be meeting at Sheila’s home at 2pm Please phone me if you are interested in joining us 01424 882037 We would welcome new members men and women all are welcome.

Thursday 6 march All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. At 2pm Vocality the local singing for fun group, then Pilates at 6.30pm followed by Fitness at 7.30pm

Friday 7 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and Rhiannon will be serving your teas today and Welshcakes will be available to purchase ahead of St David’s Day tomorrow.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver Contact [email protected]