Brede Village Voice

The Lent Lunches continue, all meals so far have been delicious they consist of soup with bread of some description and an apple for pudding, and coffee or tea donations for the meal will be acceptable all are for the 4 Charities Charity.

Monday 24 March I will be hosting the event so please contact me by 15th March on 01424 882037 or [email protected] as my bt account is difficult to access at the moment.

Our Last lent lunch is on Monday 31 March hosted once again by Judy 01424 882222 It will be held in the Rectory she would like to know by the 21st March as in all cases we need to know how many are coming as we need to go and buy the ingredients to make the soups etc. We also need know so we can accommodate people and cater for them. We do need to know any dietary requirements so please let us know at the time of booking. Just turning up is not an option, you do need to book. They are always fun, it is always delicious to have homemade soup and no doubt you will be surrounded by friends or acquaintances.

St George’s Brede flower arrangers will be arranging Lilies for Lent. If you would like one or some to remember a loved one, they will be £5 each. Your loved ones name will be entered into the book of remembrance. Please contact me either by phone 01424 882037 by email [email protected] or see me around the Parish.

On Sunday 16th March, Dragon’s began for primary aged school children. It was successful It started with the hymn All Things Bright and Beautiful, following was a story about John the Baptist, baptizing Jesus and Jesus walking in the Desert and being tempted by the devil. The children were asked what they thought and then they did craft and the board in the Church Joanne had put up was duly covered with bright notes with what the children felt were important. They also had paper plates to which a cross was glued and they could colour it as they liked to take home. Every month there will be a topic and craft, one to go on the board and one to take home. The children last week thought it was fun. The next Dragons meeting is on Easter Sunday but at 10.45am on that day there will be a Dragon Egg Hunt open to all children. I have heard some adults would like to join in. It will cost a £1 regardless and it will be hoped if more than one baby dragon is found, then it is hoped that others found will be shared with those much younger. Every session of Dragons will be based on messy church, starting at 10.45am and finishing at 11.45am Parents are very welcome to stay in fact they need to for the moment until the DBS comes back. On Easter Sunday refreshments will be available for a donation, there will be Easter biscuits to go with your tea, coffee or squash.

It has been so cold this last week therefore work was done indoors rather than out, however I did manage to cut back part of a dead private in order to fill the Brown bin before it goes out. It is so expensive now I feel a need to fill it regardless, when you think it started at £25 a year, the price hike is just too much for some people, who have since dropped from owning a bin Rother and Hastings having timed slots to drop unwanted larger items and charging for some it would seem they are happy to see people depositing their rubbish wherever and they do. It infuriates me beyond belief. When we decided to clear our garden of unwanted items it usually was a sudden decision, the car loaded and off we went to the Mountfield . This was because the time was convenient to us. I have started putting my smaller stuff in the black bin or if suitable the green bin, it is meant to be sorted by the people who take it. I would ask the respected councils to look at what they are doing and what signals they are sending out to people. I hate seeing rubbish littering our beautiful country and we should all do our part by clearing up any litter outside our door. I have found three pieces recently, A tin can, a chip carton and a bit of paper, It all went into my recycling. Also not everyone is online to make a booking. Is there a phone number? I have not seen one, Why would anyone dressed in working clothes go in after loading a car to find the online application for a time. This all beggars disbelief, who ever thought this up, did not think, not only the elderly but also those on low incomes who do not have computers. Give us a phone number please !

Later this week the air should warm up and back into the garden I will go there are lettuces to plant and the tomatoes do need to be repotted but I am very allergic to them so I will not be doing that. The grass is growing so that will need to be mowed and the boarders need attention.

The next date for the new class for Flower Arrangers will be Wednesday 2 April from 10am – 12 noon in the Rectory Brede. It will then continue to be monthly on the First Wednesday of the month please contact me for details.01424 882037 or turn up on the morning. We will be doing something easy so that if you are new to Flower arranging it will not be daunting. We will begin with whatever greenery and flowers that you bring, please do not forget your secateurs we have a stock of pots oasis and tape that is cheaply bought from me.

Friday 21 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village

Hall. It was busy last week again so I was told. It is so good that people are going to the market as it does stock some lovely things and best of all they are local They stock majority of what you may need and some of what you don’t but would like to buy anyway, because you have been tempted. It is a great place to socialise with friends or family over a cup of tea or coffee ably served by the team of volunteers. Maggie and Pauline will be there this week to serve you, all the money raised for refreshments go to local charities of our choice..

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

The Broad Oak. Booking is essential call 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering .

The Red Lion Brede Phone 01424 882188 it is a good idea to book

Sunday 23 March - St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak has a Service at 10.30am. The Reverend Neville Barnett will lead the service. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St George’s Church Brede, has a Service today at 9.30am led by David the Church Warden the congregation are grateful to him.

Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact for St George’s Brede is David Oliver 01424 882037. St Mary’s Udimore Church Warden is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] They will both do what they can to help you

A Udimore Church Warden is needed if anyone would like to offer their services then please contact the Church Warden ASAP they he will be so pleased to hear from you. The Church's Website is http:/www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk where you can find about all that going on at St George’s.

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training 5pm Table Tennis.

Monday 24 March Meet on Mondays at theTrinity Methodist Church 2pm – 4pm except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will hopefully be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. The wonderful library has many books, take one in and swop for another, games, crafts, discussion. Two weeks ago we met the new youth worker David and had a good natter about how we can benefit from him being in our Parish There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

In Brede Village Hall 10.15am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. Followed at 6pm Strengths and

Weights. Then at 7pm Circuit Training 8pm Boot Camp

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 25 March Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed Ability Yoga with Rebecca 1.45pm, then mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 26 March Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed by the 10.45am Fitness Class then at 6.15 pm Zumba with Charlotte. 7pm,

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend or make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Crafters meet at 2pm in Brede Village Hall.

Thursday 27 March All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha.

National Trust talk about Dickensian Rochester at 2pm

Pilates at 6.30pm followed by Fitness at 7.30pm.

Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in our children’s corner and the Church.

Friday 28 March Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie & Pauline will be serving your teas today.

Over 50’s exercise class 1pm in Brede Village Hall followed at 7pm with Short Mat Bowls new members welcome.

Saturday 29 March The Friends of St Mary’s Udimore have a Talk on Local Archeology by Mr Andrew Richardson FSA MCIFA Archeologist in Udimore Community Hall at 2pm

Followed by a scrumptious tea, entrance £10 contact Liz Dean 01424 882206

The ‘Flexi Bus’ ESCC Enterprise. Bookings can be made on line, by using the app or by phone 01273 078203

Sunday 30 March is Mothering Sunday the service at St George’s will be at 10am. We are so pleased that the Methodist Church congregation are joining us, families are very welcome too. Children can give their mum a posy and the children can have some of Wendy’s cake which will be delicious. The service is very suitable for families and you will all know the hymns chosen, please join us.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver Contact [email protected]