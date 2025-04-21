Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Last Sunday morning, Easter day the grounds of St George's Brede were littered with adults and their children all searching for little green Dragons and their mum. 5 dragons were not captured nor their mother.

The Parish of Brede Village News

Last Sunday morning, Easter day the grounds of St George’s Brede were littered with adults and their children all searching for little green Dragons and their mum. 5 dragons were not captured nor their mother. We searched high and low but she could not be found. Inside the Church some children were crafting, decorating trumpets, eggs and colouring in eggs or sayings. It was a hive of activity, after making tea or coffee for those who wanted it and handing around homemade Easter biscuits; we had the Easter Bonnet competition 3 entered and their hats were dually scrutinized before the decision was made for the winner. However because all of them were good, it was announced that the other 2 were joint runners up and all received a prize. We then put all the children’s names in the basket and a winner was drawn for the larger egg. Everyone had a good time and I heard it said that it was a good Easter hunt –it was very hard. One of the items chosen by the children went on the Dragons Group board in St Georges. 19 children went home quite tired, with the other crafting items they had done and with the eggs they had been given. The Church was cleared up before the organizers who were also tired went home.

The Friends of St George’s are holding a table sale on Sunday 27 April at 10am – 12noon in Brede Village Hall, refreshments will be available. There will not be a service in St George’s Church Brede as this week a Benefice Service is being held at 10am in All Saints Beckley, all are of course, welcome to attend.

Electoral forms were in the last two Church magazines if you wish to register please in hand them back to David the Church Warden before the APCC on the 25th May in St George’s Brede; then you can vote on any decision made.

Friday 25 April Brede Farmers Market is in Brede Village Hall from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Car Park. The Market was busy last week, if you hav never ventured in there are stalls selling all local goods. There will be meat, vegetables, fruit, pies, quiches jams and marmalades. Knitted garments crafted items the local agent for Avon cosmetics etc. Gary will be there with second hand books raising funds for the Church Grand Draw at the flower festival, the Fish van might be in the car park if they have been out to sea. Then there is the refreshments, Maggie and I will be there this week, all money raised goes to local charities.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion takes booking too, call Adrianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 26 April is and every Saturday from 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 27 April There is no serviceat St George’s Brede as the Benefice Service today is at St Mary’s Beckley at 10am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore also has no service today. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak today has local arrangement and has a service at 10.30am The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am Strengths and Weights 8.30am Circuit Training. 10am FSG table sale then at 5pm Table Tennis.

Monday 28 April Meet on Mondaysat the Trinity Methodist Churchtoday 2-4pm A chance to swop books, play games and use the post office which is there for an hour from 2.30pm.

In Brede Village Hall 8.30am 9.15am Personal Training 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. 11.15 Fitness Class. At 6pm Strengths and Weights, then 7pm Circuit Training and lastly 8pm Boot Camp.

1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 29 April Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by

Mixed Ability Yoga with Rebecca 1.45pm, then mixed ability yoga with Jodie at 7.30pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 30 April Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by the Fitness Class. This is followed with Zumba with Charlotte at 6.15 pm.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 1 May All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha.

Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in the children’s corner and the Church.

Friday 2 may Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

Ann and Eileen will be serving the refreshments.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver