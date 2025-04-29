Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I am sorry to tell you of the death of Jean Bennett. A lovely lady, who was an accountant in her working life and also used one of the first computers to be made. She continued using a computer to be a treasurer to many groups including U3A where she was also a member, to the 1st Brede Scout Troop and Age Concern East Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Parish of Brede Village News

Where, all who worked with her hold her fondly in our memories. There are many in the Village who knew her and will feel a loss including her family please pray for them all. The funeral has been held attended by her family.

User (UGC) Submitted

I am also sad to tell you of the passing of Andrew Burchett who in his working life was an electrician and did many different bus driving duties for various groups including taking the disabled to school. He was Captain of the Bell Ringers in St George’s Brede and an Assistant Leader of 1st Brede Scouts. Please pray for his family and friends too. The Memorial service for Andrew is 22 May at 2.30pm in St George’s Brede. All are welcomed back to the Red Lion

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Electoral forms were in the last two Church magazines if you wish to register please in hand them back to David the Church Warden before the APCC on the 25th May in St George’s Brede; then you can vote on any decision made.

Friday 2 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

And the car park where you will find the fish stall and every third week the French man with his Pâté and Cheeses. For those who have never ventured in you will find a very ambient feeling. The stall holders are all very pleasant and selling local produce. Ann and Eileen will be serving the refreshments this week.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion takes booking too. Call Adrianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 3 May and every Saturday from 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 4 May The serviceat St George’s Brede will be taken by the Church Warden at 9.30am. More Vicars wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore service today is at 11.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak today has local arrangement and has a service at 10.30am The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Brede Village Hall 7.30am The new curtains are going up, therefore no classes today.

Monday 5 May Bank Holiday NoMeet on Mondays today,next weekat the Trinity Methodist Church 2-4pm A chance to swop books, play games and use the post office which is there for an hour from 2.30pm.

In Brede Village Hall has a cleaning session therefore no classes today. 8.30am 9.15am Personal Training 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. 11.15 Fitness Class. At 6pm Strengths and Weights, then 7pm Circuit Training and lastly 8pm Boot Camp.

The 1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm. Will not meet this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 6 may Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 7 May Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by the Fitness Class. Brede Parish Assembly from 6pm to 9pm with guest speakers

Flower Arranging Class in The Church Room Waterworks Lane from 10am the subject is using sticks or branches to hold up the flowers instead of oasis. You will need a taller vase or round or square container, secateurs and greenery. You will be welcome to join us in this fun class.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later in the Church Room at 1.30pm Mothers’ Union will be meeting and this week we will be packing up toiletry bags for the Conquest Hospital, before having a welcome cup of tea.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 8 May All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group.

Little Giants Toddler group meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am new mums and dads come along and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in the children’s corner and the Church.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday 9 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

Ann and Eileen will be serving the refreshments.

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please send an email Contact [email protected] and let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver