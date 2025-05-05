Brede Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Well what a change in the weather, Saturday was a beautiful day to be gardening or doing the washing it was wonderful compared to Sunday which was cold, as was Bank holiday Monday, with sunshine and showers. However the garden plants loved a drop of rain and perked up because of it.

I sat writing this and doing posters to put up for the lighting of the Beacon on Thursday 8th May I did not know the lighting time until today so there was nothing I could do about it. I just hope the village smoke signals and messages to groups worked and you all had the message it was going to be lit and managed to find to find yourselves in waterworks Lane watching it and the others we could see from the vantage point.

If the column was printed last week you would have heard of the following:

I am sorry to tell you of the death of Jean Bennett. A lovely lady, who was a member of U3A and had been their Treasurer. Jean was also Treasurer to the 1st Brede Scout Group and other organizations including Age Concern East Sussex. There are many in the Village who knew her and will feel a loss including her family, please pray for them all; the Funeral has taken place.

I am also sad to tell you of the passing of Andrew Burchett throughout his working life he was a mechanic first most, but also a bus driver. Where, he was taking people abroad for holidays and disabled children to school. Brede Scouts were taken in a mini bus to start the Southdown Walk, at the time he was an Assistant Leader of 1st Brede Scouts. Please pray for his family and friends too. The service for Andrew’s life is 22nd May at 2.30pm in St George’s Brede. A family only cremation service is happening in the morning. After the afternoon service people attending are invited to the Red Lion afterwards.

Friday 9 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

And the car park where you will find the fish stall and the French man with his Pâté and Cheeses, he will be back next month. For those who have never ventured in you will find a very ambient feeling. The stall holders are all very pleasant and selling local produce. Annette and Jennifer will be serving the refreshments this week.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in the Village Hall.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion takes booking too. Call Adrianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 10 May from 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 11 May The serviceat St George’s Brede will be taken by the Church Warden at 9.30am. More Vicars wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a service today at 11.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak today has Jill Sayers leading the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Table Tennis 5.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Monday 12 May Bank Holiday Meet on Mondaysat the Trinity Methodist Church 2-4pm A chance to swop books, play games and use the post office which is there for an hour from 2.30pm. This week Needlecraft.

In Brede Village Hall classes today begin at 8.30am 9.15am Personal Training 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW. 11.15 Fitness Class. Followed by 6pm Strengths and Weights, then 7pm Circuit Training and lastly 8pm Boot Camp.

The 1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 13 May Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 14 May Brede Village Hall Classesand events. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuit training.

Brede Women’s Institute at 2pm with Speaker Carol Wells ACWW A handmade item.

Zumba at 6.15 with Charlotte and the Fitness Class at 7.30pm.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 15 May All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Little Giants Toddler group have decided to suspend the meetings until September 11th when we hope Parents of babies and young children can meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in the children’s corner and the Church.

Friday 16 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Maggie and Pauline will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver