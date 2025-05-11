Brede Village Voice

If you missed the opening of the Brede Giants on Monday 5 May you have another chance on Monday 26 May. Hastings Welsh Society members will be dropping in before going to the Red Lion for lunch. Their thanks go to Adrianne and Spencer for accommodating them.

The evening of the 8th of May was wonderful, word had spread and a good group joined in the celebration. Many people were involved in setting up the evening and to them I am most grateful. In the July Parish Council Newsletter there will be a recollection of what happened. Those of you who could not make can read all about it there.

Such sad news to impart, Rodney Nickerson sadly passed away peacefully with his family around him on Friday 9th May. He worked as a civil engineer for sea defence and land drainage. He was the Honorary Expenditor to the Corporation of the Jurats and Bailiffs of Romney Marsh. He also loved his cricket and played for Brede. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends. I will, if I can let you know when the funeral is.

I am also sad to tell you of the passing of Andrew Burchett throughout his working life he was a mechanic first most, but also a bus driver. Where, he was taking people abroad for holidays and disabled children to school. Brede Scouts were taken in a mini bus to start the Southdown Walk, at the time he was an Assistant Leader of 1st Brede Scouts. Please pray for his family and friends too. The service for Andrew’s life is 22nd May at 2.30pm in St George’s Brede. A family only cremation service is happening in the morning. After the afternoon service people attending are invited to the Red Lion afterwards.

Friday 16 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

And the car park where you will find the fish stall and the French man with his Pâté and Cheeses, when he comes back next month. For those who have never ventured in you will find a very ambient feeling. The stall holders have very varied stalls and all are very pleasant and selling local produce. Stop and put your feet up for a while and have refreshments from Pauline and Maggie who will be serving the refreshments this week.

Saturday 17 May from 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 18 May There is a Benefice Service at 10am in St Mary’s Udimore. Therfore there will not be a service at St Georges. However at 10.45am Dragons will be in St George’s Brede for primary school children and their siblings. There will be a story, refreshments craft and singing. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a Benefice Service today at 10am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak, NB Circuit Service at 3pm in St Leonards. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Strength and weights 7.30am then Circuit Training 8.30am in Brede Village Hall.

Monday 19 May Meet on Mondaysat the Trinity Methodist Church 2-4pm A chance to swop books, play games and use the post office which is there for an hour from 2.30pm. This week, The wonder of words.

In Brede Village Hall classes today begin at 6pm Strengths and Weights, then 7pm Circuit Training and lastly 8pm Fitness Boot Camp.

The 1st Brede Beavers are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 20 May Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then, Mixed Ability Yoga is at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 21 May Brede Village Hall Classesand events. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuit training, following later at 6.15 Zumba with Charlotte then the Fitness Class at 7.30pm.

Brede Friendly Circle are going to the1066 café on the A21 this month for their coffee. If you wish to join us please contact our secretary Carol on 01424 883262 or Rhiannon on 01424 882037

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 22 May All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Rye & District National Trust meeting today at 2pm. The talk is about Pyramids, pink lakes and pot holes. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Please Note Little Giants Toddler group have decided to suspend the meetings until September 11th when we hope Parents of babies and young children can meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in the children’s corner and the Church.

Friday 16 May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

Future Events

Thursday 3 July Hastings Big Choir are back. For a last night of the Proms Tickets are now available for this fantastic night of music, bring your picnic and flags so that you can sing along cheer and wave in the second half, at the oval in Hastings under the big top. There will also be a choice of Lager and Beer as this will be the for runner for the Hastings Beer Festival

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson They will go fast so buy yours soon if you want to go.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver