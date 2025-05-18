Brede Village Voice

A message for all residents living in the Parish of Brede, which includes Broad Oak. Brede Flower Festival is looming fast for those organising it. We value the help given by those of the Parish over August bank holiday weekend and we hope to see you again this year and new faces.

Our title this year is Children's Books and the Florists will weave their magic to come up with lovely design depicting their titles.

The school children have given us a long list of what they would like to see and do. We have a lady who has had her poetry printed to read a story then she will help the children paint a picture from it as she is a former art teacher. A Tiger Moth Plane will circuit the grounds twice at 1pm on Saturday, August 24.

Teddies will fly from the Church Tower on a Zip wire, therefore children, don’t forget to bring them. We will have a teddy bears picnic and the BSars ( Brede Steam amateur radio society) who operate at the Scout Hut will be open for children and parents to have a go at contacting someone somewhere else in the world.

We have lots of other things happening too but of course we need help. It is St George's biggest fund raiser and helps to keep our beautiful Church in good repair for future generations. This year we are reaching into the community as the school children have been so excited about what we are doing and of course their parents will be drawn in too as the children will need to be accompanied.

This month though is Peasmarsh’s turn at the end of the month, their title is Nursery Rhymes again Florists will be using their skill to depict the Nursery Rhyme chosen. They will have a plant stall, raffle and refreshments and there are concerts on Saturday and Sunday I believe one has sold out.

It is certainly the time that gardens are open for different Charities and of course the yellow book will be out on sale and then everyone can chose where they are going to see new ideas and come home with plans of their own, I know this as we have done exactly that.

The year is also moving along very quickly as already we are looking at -

Friday, May 23 Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall

And the car park the latter is where you will find the fish stall and the French man with his Pâté and Cheeses, when he comes. For those who have never ventured in you may be surprised at the plethora of goods on sale and the very ambient feeling in the hall. Local produce is on offer there are a couple of exceptions but they are obvious. Stop and rest your body for a while and have refreshments from Coco and Carol who will be serving the refreshments this week.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in the Village Hall.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion takes booking too. Call Adrianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday, May 24, Peasmarsh Flower Festival for three days from 10am today.

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday, May 25.The service at St George’s Brede will be taken by the Church Warden at 9.30am. Then following it is the APCM. More Vicars wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a service today at 10.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Table Tennis 5.30pm in Brede Village Hall.

Monday, May 26 Spring Bank Holiday None of the groups will be open today but will return next week. There will be no ‘Meet on Mondays’ at the Trinity Methodist Church

In Brede Village Hall no classes today.

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs will be back next week.

Tuesday, May 27, Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday, May 28, Brede Village Hall Classes and events. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuit training.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday, May 29. All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Little Giants Toddler group have decided to suspend the meetings until September 11 when we hope Parents of babies and young children can meet at St George’s Church 9.30am to 11am and meet others in the same shoes as you, chat over a cup of tea or coffee and let your little ones have fun in the children’s corner and the Church.

Friday, May 30. Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Joy and Pat will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday, June 7. Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, contact [email protected] if you could mark it for of Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver