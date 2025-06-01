Brede Village Voice

Contact [email protected] There are three funerals coming up that may be of interest to those in the Parish and beyond. Thursday 11 June The First is for Rodney Nickerson a lovely man who loved cricket and played it too. He worked through all the different titles of the Environment Agency as it became. He was the Honorary Expenditor of the Corporation of Romney Marsh. His funeral is 12.15 on Thursday 11 June at Hastings Crematorium. Rodney’s family and friends will miss him very much.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On the same day, the funeral of David Burrows another lovely man from Horns Cross where he lived for 69 years will be at the Methodist Church in Broad Oak at 2pm. David was an entomologist in his spare time and he loved nature and chasing moths and butterflies. His family and friends will miss him too

Next week on Thursday 19 June Doris Audrey Oliver known as Audrey will have her funeral at Northiam Church at 11am. Audrey was known to many in this community as she did the bowls teas for many years. Her family and friends will miss her very much especially her sharp wit that many found highly amusing. I would ask that you add these families to your prayers please.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brede’s Flower Festival August bank holiday and the committee have been hard at work finding people to entertain the children. We have interest for them on all three days. When they are all in sequence and confirmed they can be printed. People from our community are beginning to come forward with offers of help. This begins with the erection of the marquees and tents that are required for the different stalls and children’s tent on Thursday 21 August at 2pm around the Church room. Help is needed to transfer Grannies Attic paraphernalia and tables into their marquee, on Friday 22 too. Tables and chairs also go across the road to the Scout Hut any help doing this would be gratefully accepted. Please phone me on 01424 882037 or email [email protected] label it ‘help for FF’ which will alert me to read and not delete.

User (UGC) Submitted

Friday 6 June May Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall The meat and vegetables are inside with books crafted items, jam and marmalade gourmet food from Gill, a haberdashery and refreshments being served by volunteers Maggie and me.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Red Lion takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 7 June Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Work phone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson Last Chance for tickets before the event or they will be some on the door

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Barn Dance led by the Catsfield Steamers 7-10am at Northiam Village Hall, Frewen Close, Northiam TN31 6RA Tickets £15 per person £5 for young people under 14 Ticket price includes a ploughmans in a roll Free Parking Licensed Bar proceeds for Family Support Workphone 01273 832963 or Familysupportwork.org/whatson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunday 8 June The service at St George’s Brede will be taken by the Church Warden at 9.30am. Then at 10.45 – 11.45 by ‘Dragons.’ The Primary School age group and their siblings for fun, crafting singing and a story drink and biscuits . More Vicars wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a service today at 11.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Both Churches need another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact the relevant Church Warden.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

Monday 9 June classes today begin at 8.30am Fitness Class 9.30am Fitness Class 10.15 am Fitness Class, Lit & SW.

2pm – 4pm Meet On Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library which has many books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 10 June Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 11 June Classes and events in Brede Village Hall. events. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuit training.

Brede Women’s Institute meet at 2pm for their AGM and what the WI means to me following.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. You do not have to feel lonely as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 12 June All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 13 June Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Ann and Eileen will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 28th June Open Garden Hillside Brede 10am cake, plants white elephant and raffle. It is a Brede Church Friends event and they help with the fabric of the Church which is very important if we want to preserve our ancient Church which was built in the 11th Century and added to later it was owned by the Abbey in Fecamp in Normandy France. I think that’s where William the Conqueror came from. I have my own theory about events in 1066 I think William was headed for Brede where he had possibly visited before and a possible safe haven as it was owned by France. You can figure out what happened next in this scenario. You might even agree with it !

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 12 July 2, Bellhurst Cottages in Chitcombe Road TN316EU is having a Garden Fête from 2pm to 5pm from 3pm to 4pm Spare Change band will be playing quietly while cream teas are served on the lawn. Any money raised will go to Family Support Work. There will be a Raffle that will be called on the day, a plant stall, cake stall and a book stall. The garden has interesting features which may be enjoyed by all who visit.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver