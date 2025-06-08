Brede Village Voice

This week on Thursday 19 June Doris Audrey Oliver known as Audrey will have her funeral at Northiam Church at 11am. Audrey was known to many in this community as she did the bowls teas for many years. Her family and friends loved her and will miss her very much especially her sharp wit that many found highly amusing. I would ask that you add the family and friends to your prayers please.

Thank you all who supported and went to the Barn Dance in Northiam on Saturday evening for Family Support Work. There were a lot of happy people who enjoyed the evening and smiled and laughed their way through the evening, dancing to the Catsfield Steamers lively music, it was certainly toe tapping music. There were some great raffle prizes and the recipients were all pleased with what they had one. It looks like we made a profit but I do not know how much. A great big thank you to the lads who put up and took down tables and put away chairs we were very grateful for their help.

On Sunday 8 June Dragons had a fun filled hour in St George’s, where they all learnt about Pentecost and why it is so important to Christians despite it originally being a Jewish festival that celebrated harvest. Joanne helped the children decorate the display board with the faces of the 11 disciples (as Judas had betrayed Jesus and had gone by this point) that were faithful to Jesus and his teachings. These were coloured in and flames that went above their heads; which occurred when the Holy Spirit came upon them. Then speech bubbles were stuck on the board in different languages saying things such as ‘ Thank you God,’ ‘Jesus is the way,’ ‘alleluia,’ ‘have mercy on us,’ praise the Lord,’ and ‘God is great.’ If you visit the Church, take a look and see if you can work out what the language is and what it is they are saying. This is why God gave them the ability to speak in different tongues so that way the word of the Lord could be spread easily all across Galilee, as people from many countries lived and visited the area. The disciples did such a great job that in one day 3000 people were baptized and repented their sins. Later as Christianity grew the word of God was spread globally and there are now 2.6 billion Christians, representing nearly 1/3 of the world’s population! We really enjoyed making our decorated tea light holders which were taken home by the children and adults to have on the kitchen table so that they could be lit at dinner over the next three days. If you are free next month on 20th July please do join us fun and learning about the bible in a light way. Dragons is 10.45am – 11.45 am in St George’s Church Brede although it is aimed at primary school aged children, everyone is welcome to come along enjoy some craft, singing and other fun activities and it is all free. This month we had it a week earlier so that it would not conflict with Fathers Day.

Thank you to all who have offered their time but we still need more of our community to come forward and offer to help at Brede’s 49th Flower Festival August bank holiday.

Please contact me on 01424 882037 or email [email protected]

Friday 13 June My thanks to Gary and Carol who stood in for us doing refreshments last week at Brede Farmers Market it is open from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. Last week the Frenchman with his Pâté and selection of Cheeses was there so he will not be back for a month. The market was so full of stalls only three refreshment tables were up. This week Maggie and I will be doing refreshments.

The meat and vegetables are inside with books crafted items, jam and marmalade gourmet food from Gill, a haberdashery and refreshments being served by volunteers Maggie and me.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 15 June Happy Fathers Day to all Dads. The service at St George’s Brede will be taken by the Reverened Barry Carter will be taking the Eucharist Service at 9.30am More Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a service today at 11.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

In Brede Village hall 7.30 Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training, 5.30 Table Tennis.

Monday 16 June classes today in Brede Village hall begin at 6.00pm with Fitness Class, 7.00am Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

2pm – 4pm Meet On Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church except Bank Holidays. The Post Office will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm They are also open except Bank Holidays. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 17 June Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 18 June Classes and events in Brede Village Hall. events. Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness Class lastly at 615pm Zumba .

Brede Friendly Circle are meeting at 10.30am at Tibbs Farm Café for coffee and to see the wonderful view. At 12.30pm Brede Women’s Institute will be meeting at Westfields New Inn for lunch. Phone Rhiannon 01424 882037 if you require a lift or call Carol 01424 883262

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. There is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 19 June All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 20 June Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Ann and Eileen will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 28th June Open Garden Hillside Brede 11am – 2pm cake, plants white elephant and raffle. It is a Brede Church Friends event and they help with the fabric of the Church. Also around the corner and down some steps in the Church room there will be a huge book sale, do go and mosey around and see what little gem you can find. 11am to 2pm too.

Saturday 12 July 2, Bellhurst Cottages in Chitcombe Road TN316EU is having a Garden Fête from 2pm to 5pm from 3pm to 4pm Spare Change band will be playing quietly while cream teas are served on the lawn. Any money raised will go to Family Support Work. There will be a Raffle that will be called on the day, a plant stall, cake stall and a book stall. The garden has interesting features which may be enjoyed by all who visit.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Parish of Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver