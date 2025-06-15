Brede Village Voice

How wonderful to have some real summer weather, it does make one feel so good when the sun shines. However the plants shine the day after rain, I am amazed how natural water perks them up so much more than our water. I don’t’ blame them as I hate the taste of the water and use it when it is boiled or use bottled water. Even our dog prefers to drink water from buckets filled with rain water.

Friday 20 June Brede Farmers Market is open from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall. The stall holders have returned from their holidays so more stalls are back and once again last week only three tables were put up for those taking refreshments. It does not seem to bother people they find more chairs and regularly you see six or seven people around a four seated table. If you have never been before you will find stalls selling items locally grown or produced. This week volunteers Ann and Eileen will be doing refreshments.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm then Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadoak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 21 June Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 22 June The service at St George’s Brede will be taken by the Reverend Liz Varley the Eucharist Service at 9.30am More Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

St Mary’s Udimore has a service today at 11.15am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk They will both do what they can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

In Brede Village hall 7.30 Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training, 5.30 Table Tennis.

Monday 23 June classes today in Brede Village hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

2pm – 4pm Meet On Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church except Bank Holidays as is the Post Office who will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 24 June Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Brede Parish Council meeting at 7pm in Brede Village hall, visitors are welcome

Wednesday 25 June Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then at 2pm Brede Crafters,followed by Zumba at 6.15pm lastly Fitness at 7.30pm . Brede Village hall committee meeting 7pm in the small room on the side.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. There is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 19 June All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 20 June Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Jennifer and Annette will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 28th June Open Garden Hillside Brede 11am – 2pm Scones with strawberries and cream, cake, plants white elephant and raffle. It is a Brede Church Friends event and they help with the fabric of the Church. Also around the corner and down some steps in the Church room there will be a huge book sale, do go and mosey around and see what little gem you can find. 11am to 2pm too.

Saturday 5 July Brede Primary PTFA introduce the Brede Primary School Summer Fair 11am to 2pm in Broad Oak Recreation Ground, Free Entry to the public. There will be stalls and games, a bouncy castle, face painting, cake, a Hog roast, Licensed bar and so much more including a Leaver’s Presentation. Join them for a fun day out I would suggest locals walk as there is very few parking spaces as you know.

Saturday 12 July 2, Bellhurst Cottages in Chitcombe Road TN316EU is having a Garden Fête from 2pm to 5pm from 3pm to 4pm Spare Change band will be playing quietly while cream teas are served on the lawn. Any money raised will go to Family Support Work. There will be a Raffle that will be called on the day, a plant stall, cake stall and a book stall. The garden has interesting features which may be enjoyed by all who visit.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, if you could mark it for the Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver