Brede Village Voice

I do hope no one has not suffered due to the heat, I have mostly kept out of the sun but with windows and doors open it has been lovely to air our home, no doubt others feel the same. They are shut up for so long over the winter period that our homes must (if they had feelings) feel jubilant when breezes blow through them and the sun warms up those damp places in older houses.

The garden is mostly thriving, but we do seem to have some casualties which we are hoping will be restored by some water. The strong wind though does its damage too As I write this I am looking out of the window with somewhat alarm as big Ash trees sway quite violently in the wind. Lesser branches of other shrubs are nearly bending in half. It is also noisy, then when a calm moment comes everything ceases to sway and as movement stops a moments silence ensues. Hopefully it will not be so windy tomorrow the start of a new week.

Another busy week in our country community, as we move from June into July, where has the time gone in some respects it seems an age since December but other days it seems no time at all. The village hall has very few spaces now during both day and evening. This is good as it helps the village hall stay afloat and recently if you have visited you may have noticed the new curtains. They do look smart; soon the stage curtains will be finished and will replace the old ones. I was gratified to learn that the old curtains are going to have a different use by other groups and people and were not just thrown away.

Friday 27 June We have our weekly Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall; it is open from 10am to 12 noon and has a free car park. The cheerful and friendly stall holders will be delighted to serve you and on some stalls if you need assistance you will find it. The tables for coffee also have new table cloths, so it now looks very clean and cheerful if you stay for refreshments that are ably served to you by our band of fantastic volunteers; who have raised thousands to help local charities thanks to the stall holders and visiting public who buy refreshments. Recently we have helped our local school with a sensory room and new books for their Library; If you have never been before you will find stalls selling items locally grown or produced. This week volunteers Annette and Jennifer will be doing the refreshments.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm then Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 28 June Open Garden Hillside Brede 11am – 2pm Scones with strawberries and cream, cake, plants white elephant and raffle. It is a Brede Church Friends event and they help with the fabric of the Church. Also around the corner and down some steps in the Church room there will be a huge book sale, do go and mosey around and see what little gem you can find. 11am to 2pm too.

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 29 June The service at St George’s Brede will be Benefice service taken by the Reverend Liz Varley the Eucharist Service is at 10.00am. please note the time change. More Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk he will do what he can to help you.

St Mary’s Udimore will join with Brede today at 10am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class, 8.30am Circuit Training, 5.30pm Table Tennis.

Monday 30 June classes today in Brede Village hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

2pm – 4pm Meet On Mondays at the Trinity Methodist Church except Bank Holidays as is the Post Office who will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 1 July Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 2 July Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then at 2pm Brede Crafters,followed by Zumba at 6.15pm lastly Fitness at 7.30pm . Brede Village hall committee meeting 7pm in the small room on the side.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. There is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Mothers Union will have their summer meeting at Sheila’s, Rose Cottage we are grateful to her for offering her home. We do not meet in August but we will meet others in the District at Battle for Mary Sumner Day which is on the 9th August. Due to Weddings we will be meeting on Friday 8 August. If anyone men or women wishes to join our Branch at Brede please contact me on 01424 882037 I will be pleased to hear from you.

Thursday 3 July All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 4 July Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Pauline and Maggie will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 5 July Brede Steam Giants will be open in water works Lane from 10am to 4pm . Entrance is free but donations are welcome. Free parking on site.

Brede Primary PTFA introduce the Brede Primary School Summer Fair 11am to 2pm in Broad Oak Recreation Ground, Free Entry to the public. There will be stalls and games, a bouncy castle, face painting, cake, a Hog roast, Licensed bar and so much more including a Leaver’s Presentation. Join them for a fun day out I would suggest locals walk as there is very few parking spaces as you know.

Saturday 12 July 2, Bellhurst Cottages in Chitcombe Road TN316EU is having a Garden Fête from 2pm to 5pm from 3pm to 4pm ‘Spare Change’ band will be playing quietly while cream teas are served on the lawn. Any money raised will go to Family Support Work. There will be a Raffle that will be called on the day, a plant stall, cake stall and a book stall. The garden has interesting features which may be enjoyed by all who visit.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village News as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver