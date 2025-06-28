Brede Village Voice

Well it has certainly been warm, the breeze has tempered the temperature today, Sunday; when I write the column. We have been busy in the garden as it is not long until our garden fête for Family Support Work on Saturday 12 July. Below are more details .

John’s Garden C at Hillside Brede on Saturday was very busy I hope they made a lot of money for the Friends of Brede Church. As it is such an ancient Church it has much maintenance needed.

Tuesday 9 September Flower Arranging Class in Trinity Methodist Church Room 7pm to 9pm £3 per person. Please bring secateurs, flowers and greenery. A sales table will be provided where floral foam, pots and tape plus other items can be bought at cost price. In time we can replace the items with things that may be required by us. If you are interested please contact me email [email protected] mark it flower arranging. Or call 01424 882037 I do have an answer machine; If you would like to leave your name and number. The classes should be fun and enjoyable and you will be guaranteed to take home a beautiful arrangement. We will also stop for tea or coffee and to look and learn from each other’s designs.

Friday 4 July The weekly Brede Farmers Market in Brede Village Hall; is open from 10am to 12 noon and has a free car park. There are many stalls selling various home made our locally grown or sourced items for you to peruse at your leisure. Our coffee coffee tables have new table cloths, and the hall new drapes making it look very inviting. If you stay for refreshments and we hope you do, they are ably served to you by our band of fantastic volunteers; This week’s volunteers Maggie and will be Pauline doing the refreshments.

Your World

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm then Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 5 July Brede Primary PTFA introduce the Brede Primary School Summer Fair 11am to 2pm in Broad Oak Recreation Ground, Free Entry to the public. There will be stalls and games, a bouncy castle, face painting, cake, a Hog roast, Licensed bar and so much more including a Leaver’s Presentation. I do hope it will be well supported by the wider community, join them for a fun day out I would suggest locals walk as there is very few parking spaces as you know.

The Brede giants will be open from 10am to 4pm in waterworks Lane . A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Those of you in the Parish will have read in the Parish Council Newsletter what they have been doing. We David and I along with some of the Hastings Welsh Society went there on the last bank holiday and found it fascinating then we joined others for a lunch at the RED Lion which was delicious.

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye.

Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 6 July The service at St George’s Brede will be Benefice service taken by the Reverend Liz Varley the Eucharist Service is at 10.00am. We will also be saying the Mothers’ Union prayer and Mary Sumners own prayer will be said; Please note the time change. The MU Summer of Hope Join us Join in; more and more the services across the diocese have different projects on the go all of them very needed. Here at Brede and in Rye, both need more people to join as members, if they wish to help to do the projects or pray for them to succed . Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk he will do what he can to help you.

St Mary’s Udimore will join with Brede today at 10am. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class,

Monday 7 July classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

Meet On Mondays 2-4pm at the Trinity Methodist Church except Bank Holidays, the Post Office is the same; Normally the P.O will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 8 July Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 9 July Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then at 2pm Brede WI meet at 2pm, their Speaker is Peter Benson who is talk is about ‘Tales of a Prop man. Then Zumba at 6.15pm lastly Fitness at 7.30pm .

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. There is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 10 July All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 11 July Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall Judy and Vivienne will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 12 July2, Bellhurst Cottages in Chitcombe Road TN316EU is having a Garden Fête from 2pm to 5pm from 3pm to 4pm ‘Spare Change’ band will be playing quietly while cream teas are served on the lawn. Any money raised will go to Family Support Work. There will be a Raffle that will be called on the day, a plant stall, cake stall and a book stall. The garden has interesting features which may be enjoyed by all who visit. We have a dog so please keep the gate shut. Please do not bring dogs.

On the Saturday 26 July in Brede Village Hall the parish Council will have its award ceremony from 2pm there will be refreshments provided as well as the excitement to see who has won what. It is a highlight for the council to bring the community together at this wonderful event for the Parish, everyone is invited especially those who have been invited. I don’t want you to be disappointed yet as the judges have not been around yet. Until they do there are no results.

Also on the 26th is Udimore Summer Fair. Celebrate, Summer with all the fun of the fair! At St mary’s Community hall Udimore TN31 6BB on 1pm to 5pm Free Entry Live music with ‘Rocking Reg’ Games and stalls, BBQ Bar Tea and cake, ice cream. (needed if the weather stays hot)

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver