Brede Village Voice

Cherie, the Chair of the PTA told me it was being held to help the children do a Junior Duke’s Award as they were not old enough to do the Duke of Edinburgh Award. It looks like they can put the money towards something else as two offers of money to cover the cost was brought to her attention.

The School Fair went very well and I was pleased to see it supported by all age groups.

John’s open Garden at Hillside Brede raised about £700 which was a fantastic amount and all involved were very pleased.

Saturday 12 July 2pm – 5pm There is a Garden Fête at 2 Bellhurst Cottages, Chitcombe Road Broad Oak , Brede TN31 6EU all money taken will be for Family Support Work. Cream teas will be served on the lawn, there will be cake, plants and book stalls and a raffle. Spare Change will be playing from 3pm – 5pm. Please do not take dogs unless they are guide dogs. Please shut the gate behind you as there is a dog. There are also two ponds in the garden therefore if children go please keep an eye on them. There is an area where children can play it is not extensive but there is a slide climbing frame and swing. The garden has an interesting cactus collection. Sadly due to the weather some trees have died and as yet have not been removed. Those who have been before may be surprised by some changes made within the garden some have not been completed not that it is noticeable.

Tuesday 9 September, Flower Arranging Class, in Trinity Methodist Church Room, 7pm to 9pm £3 per person. Please take secateurs, flowers and greenery. A sales table will be provided where floral foam, pots and tape plus other items can be bought at cost price. In time items can be replaced with things that may be required . If you are interested please contact me email [email protected] mark it flower arranging. Or call 01424 882037 There is answer machine; If you would like to leave your name and number. The classes should be fun and enjoyable and you will be guaranteed to take home a beautiful arrangement. We will also stop for tea or coffee and to look and learn from each other’s designs and hopefully learn from them.

Friday 11 July Brede’s weekly Farmers Market is in Brede Village Hall; it is open from 10am to 12 noon and has a free car park. The many stalls will be selling various home made our locally grown or sourced items for you to peruse at your leisure. Our coffee tables have new table cloths, and the hall new drapes making it look very inviting.If you stay for refreshments and we hope you do, they are ably served to you by our band of fantastic volunteers, this week’s volunteers will be Carol doing the refreshments.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm then Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 12 July Garden Fête as above 2pm – 5pm

Rye Youth Zone it is calling all young people 11 – 17 to go and make friends, learn, join in and get support. From 4pm to 6pm at Tilling Green Centre Rye. Register at www.THERYZ.com

Sunday 13 July Last week St Georges’ Church looked full of people it was of course because of the benefice service but also visitors. Certainly the singing was stronger and very heart warming. We have been very grateful to Rev Liz for taking the last three weeks services. The service at St George’s Brede will be taken by the Church Warden today therefore it will not be an Eucharist Service; It is at 10.00am. Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact the Church Warden if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk he will do what he can to help you.

St Mary’s Udimore service is at 11.15am Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training, Painting for pleasure 2.30pm

Monday 14 July classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

Meet On Mondays 2-4pm at the Trinity Methodist Church, the Post Office is normally be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 15 July Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm by yoga with Rebecca Keenaghan. Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 16 July Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then, Zumba at 6.15pm lastly Fitness at 7.30pm.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. There is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Brede Friendly Circle are meeting tomorrow instead of today.

Thursday 17 July All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Brede Friendly Circle have their Garden Party this afternoon at 2pm at a members home.

Friday 18 July Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and we welcome back Jane-ann and Robert who will be will be serving the refreshments.

Future Events

Saturday 19 July All Mothers’ Union Members in the Bexhill Districtare invited to bring a picnic to Edgerton Park Bexhill at 11.30 I am suggesting car sharing as there is not that much parking.

Saturday 26 July in Brede Village Hall the Parish Council will have its award ceremony from 2pm there will be refreshments provided as well as the excitement to see who has won what. It is a highlight for the council to bring the community together at this wonderful event for the Parish, everyone is invited especially those who have been invited. I don’t want you to be disappointed yet as the judges have not been around yet. Until they do there are no results.

Also on Saturday 26th is Udimore Summer Fair. Celebrate, Summer with all the fun of the fair! At St mary’s Community hall Udimore TN31 6BB on 1pm to 5pm Free Entry Live music with ‘Rocking Reg’ Games and stalls, BBQ Bar Tea and cake, ice cream. (needed if the weather stays hot)

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver