Brede Village Voice

This afternoon we are both taking it easy, sitting under the marquee roof in the shade but admiring everything in the sunshine. We did have a busy day yesterday and we are so grateful for the help we had from friends and family, as without them the Garden Fête would have been difficult to hold.

We put the marquee up to shelter people from the sun; the day before David had finished laying the new patio under the pergola and there our son’s band Spare Change played, they were excellent and played quietly so that people eating their cream teas could listen and talk and still hear each other. Majority of people came and stayed which was lovely. My thanks go to my fellow Family Support Work fundraising team members who made lots of cakes and bought some raffle prizes they also manned the book, cake and raffle stalls, David sold the plants and went around the garden with people who were amazed at how long it is. I was in the kitchen with Carol and our daughter Joanne. The garden itself is not brilliant as the lawn looks a bit checkered brown and green, sadly we were unable to remove a few dead shrubs before the event as they need a chain saw to take them down. The bees and butterflies don’t care they are all milling around this afternoon we have a number of flowers they like. We raised just over £300 For Family Support Work. Thank you to all who came and helped us raise this magnificent amount.

Friday 18 July Brede’s weekly Farmers Market is in Brede Village Hall; it is open from 10am to 12 noon and has a free car park. The many stalls will be selling various home made our locally grown or sourced items for you to peruse at your leisure. If you stay for refreshments and we hope you do, they are ably served to you by our band of fantastic volunteers, this week’s volunteers will be Jane - Ann and Robert doing the refreshments.

Over 50 Exercise Class 1pm – 2pm then Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm both in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Sunday 20 July

There is no service at St George’s Brede as it is a benefice service at Beckley at 10am Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed, please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Dragons Primary aged school children’s club 10.45 – 11.45 in St George's Church, this week fun will be had under the parachute, there will also be a story and craft session, drink and biscuits. This is the last session before the summer break; they will be back on the third Sunday of September.

St Mary’s Udimore service is at 11.15am Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

In Brede Village Hall 7.30am Fitness Class, 8.30 Circuit Training,

Monday 21 July classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Circuit Training, 8pm Boot Camp.

Meet On Mondays 2-4pm at the Trinity Methodist Church, the Post Office is normally be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Many of the youth groups will be shutting for the summer holidays this is will the last sessions until September.

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm.

Tuesday 22 July Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed at 1.30pm Then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Wednesday 23 July Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then, Zumba at 6.15pm lastly Fitness at 7.30pm.

Come4Coffee is every Wednesday from 10am in Trinity Methodist Church. There is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church. They have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 24 July All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. Following at 2pm Vocality a chance for anyone to come and join this fun to sing group. Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Future Events Four for Saturday 26 July

In Brede Village Hall the Parish Council will have its award ceremony from 2pm there will be refreshments provided as well as the excitement to see who has won what. It is a highlight for the council to bring the community together at this wonderful event for the Parish, everyone is invited especially those who have been invited. I don’t want you to be disappointed yet as the judges have not been around yet. Until they do there are no results.

Hastings Welsh Society will be accumulating in Alexandra park near the bandstand for a picnic at 11.45pm. Hopefully the weather will be warm and dry for everyone .

There will be an Open Garden at Perryfield in Stubb Lane BredeTN31 6EH from 2.30pm to 5pm Money raised will go towards Hastings Twin Town Association. Entry is £5 and will include tea and cake.

Udimore Summer Fair. Celebrate, Summer with all the fun of the fair! At St Mary’s Community hall Udimore TN31 6BB on 1pm to 5pm Free Entry Live music with ‘Rocking Reg’ Games and stalls, BBQ Bar Tea and cake, ice cream, (needed if the weather stays hot.)

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon