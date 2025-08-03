Brede Village Voice

We have taken a little breather from our regular activities and took a five day holiday which has done us the world of good; I can highly recommend doing this to recharge the batteries.

Back to reality now beginning with this column and then tomorrow a meeting for the flower festival. A lot of added work has gone into this year’s programme and there is entertainment for the children on all three days. After tomorrow I can give you a list of what you may expect.

Those who wish to know well in advance the Christmas Tree Festival’s theme will be ‘Nursery Rhymes’ There are of course many, but some not so easy to depict on a Christmas Tree. Happy thinking! Please get in touch with me if you are interested in doing a tree the more the merrier. [email protected] or 01424 882037

I dared to raise the subject of Christmas this time of year as such a lot of organizing can go into the events we hold throughout the year, done by volunteers all the time. For the enjoyment of those in the Parish and the wider public who are also welcomed to come and enjoy the events planned.

Friday 8 August Brede’s weekly Farmers Market is a wonderful hub for People to meet, have a coffee and chat, many do just that. It is open at 10am and it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. Within that time there is plenty of time to peruse the stalls all with local merchandise. Then settling down with a tea or coffee able offered by the Volunteers, this week it is Ann.

Mothers’ Union members from across East Sussex will be converging in St Mary’s Church, Battle from 10am for coffee followed by the 11am service remembering their founder Mary Sumner. After the service they will have a sandwich lunch in their Church Room which is attached t the Church where there will also be stalls set up selling cakes etc. There will also be a raffle this is all to raise money for District funds.

Short Mat Bowls 7pm – 9pm in Brede Village Hall.

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday 9 August Step back in Time opensbetween Staplecross and Horns Cross (nearer to the latter) There will be a myriad of stalls selling all manor of items , there are usually tractors through the ages and other farming implements. Spare Change will be playing from 12 noon on Saturday and there will be other musical artists on the Saturday and Sunday. The money raised goes to Charity it is a really good local show.

Sunday 10 August The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore no service today. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help.The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

Mass at St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Eas Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

There is no service at St George’s Brede as both they and Udimore will be at the Benefice service in Beckley Church it begins at 10am.Everyone is welcome to attend, it is followed by coffee within the Church .

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either ofthe Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Please Note the Services for August throughout the Benefice the next one is on -

10th10:00 All Saints, Beckley

17th 10:00St Mary’s Church, Udimore

24th 09:30St George’s, Church Brede

Note. 9:30 start as it is the Flower Festival weekend

31st 10:00All Saints, Beckley

Monday 11 August classes today in Brede Village Hall begin at 8.30am -9.30 with a Fitness Class, then at 9.30am another fitness class followed by fitness - LIT and S&W 6pm -7pm Fitness 7pm – 8pm Fitness 8pm-9pm Fitness.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, anaysd discussion take place regularly. There is a chance if you wish to donate to the food bank as there is a drop off point. Go along and make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Tuesday 12 August Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 13 August Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, followed at 10.45am by low impact circuits training. 11.30 Fitness class. Then, Zumba at 6.15pm and lastly Fitness at 7.30pm.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4Coffee every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 14 August All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Jazz Exercise, followed by Adult Bar Ballet at 11.15 both taught by Aisha. And following Pilates with Geraldine at 6.30pm and at 7.30pm Fitness Class.

Friday 15 August Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Ann will be will be serving the refreshments. If anyone would like to volunteer please get in touch with me as Ann does it on her own at moment. While our friend Eileen is not very well.

Mothers’ Union members will be converging on Battle where all are invited to share in a service for Mary Sumner the founder of the worldwide organization. It will be followed by a picnic in the grounds or the Church room, Banners will be paraded.

2pm over 50’s exercise in Brede Village Hall

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver