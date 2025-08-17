Brede Village Voice

The weather keeps being good, even with a bit of rain what a wonderful summer we are having, if you are wishing to thank God for this; then the Benefice Service this week is in St George’s Brede.

How wonderful to be able to sing and pray between beautiful arrangements; with the perfume of the flowers scenting the air. The service will be taken by Reverent Liz Varley at ­9.30am all are welcome.

Coffees after the service will be served at the Scout Hut where all the refreshments are for the duration of the Flower Festival. Every day the flower displays will be on show depicting Children’s books, also Grannies Attic, Books and plants will be found in and around the Church room the Grand Raffle will be outside the Church porch. There will be an added attraction of hunt for the Church mice (not real) within the arrangements.

Saturday, August 23 The 49th Brede Flower Festival opens at 10am until 4pm in St George’s Church. Kids Craft 10am – 12 noon BBQ 12pm to 1pm the refreshments go on longer and if weather permitting a Tiger Moth Fly past is scheduled for 1pm to 1.30pm Story telling with Peter Duncan (Blue Peter presenter and former Chief Scout) 2pm to 4pm An exhibition of Rare first edition children’s books will be on display 2.30pm – 3.30pm on Sunday too.

Sunday, August 24 after The Church Service at 11am the Flower Festival opens again Pizza from Gary Skipsey is 12pm to 2pm. Circus Brighton 2pm to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday The primary school’s PTA Dressing Up 10am to 12noon. Take your teddies for a Teddy Bear Picnic, a new story and then do art with Mary-lyn Durrell 12pm to 2pm. PTA making a glass bouquet 2pm to 4pm PTA decorating a biscuit all day. It will be a weekend of so much fun for families and their children.

This will be St George’s biggest fundraiser, please support it, as the church is a wonderful ancient building that requires so much TLC that does cost so much money. Many people from all over the world visit the church some looking for relative’s graves, others just go in because they love old Churches, other’s go to be married, have christenings.

In St George’s therefore it is important to keep it preserved. There is often concerts, and always the first Thursday of December 7.30pm Cranbrook Town Band come to play the charity concert and the money raised is split between the Royal British legion and the Church. If anyone has an idea for another fundraiser it would be welcomed please contact the Church Warden or me.

Also on over the bank holiday in Brede Village Hall you will find the Painting for Pleasure group Art Exhibition it is open every day 10am to 4pm

Bank Holiday Monday The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. It is a great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open.

They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit."

There is so much going on over the bank holiday weekend in Brede all of it is free but donations of course are always welcome. We also have new equipment on our recreation ground so there is an opportunity to take a picnic there over the next week and for the very tiny children there is something there for you now. The Parish Council have been working hard to obtain funding for different things going on in the recreation ground.

The next big thing will be the all weather path around the equipment which will give greater access to those in wheelchairs, pushing prams, pushchairs or for anyone who found it difficult crossing the grass. Then it will be the big one, the new Pavilion, everyone will have the opportunity to see the plans when the council receives them it has been a very long process, fundraising will now start in ernest.

Friday, August 22 Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be in full swing at 10am, it is held in Brede Village Hall; it is open until 12 noon. Outside is Botterills Fish stand where you can buy freshly caught fish. Inside there are all kinds of stalls selling their local ware for you to peruse. There is plenty of time to do the shopping and have a natter with the stall holders before settling down with a tea or coffee offered by the Volunteers, Jennifer and Annette will be offering refreshments today.

The Broad Oak Pub.Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Saturday, August 23 Brede 49th Flower Festival opens at 10am In St George’s Church Brede. Brede Paining for Pleasure opens at 10am in Brede Village Hall both events are free but would appreciate donations too, both have large free car parking spaces.

Sunday, August 24 The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore does not have a service today. Please contact the Church Warden if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Easter Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

The is service at St George’s Brede is a Benefice one and it is hoped the Sister Churches congregation will enjoy sitting among the flowers, everyone is welcome to join them for this and every service.

They are also looking for young people that play instruments in order to form a band for the services once a month. They are looking for people who play stringed instruments, wind and percussion including piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order but if you do any of these things please contact me in the first instance. [email protected]

Vicars are wanted to plug the gaps until a new Vicar is appointed at Brede , please contact either ofthe Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk both will do what they can to help you.

Please Note the last Benefice service for August is the 31st and it is at All saints Beckley at 10am.

Monday, August 24 classes today in Brede Village Hall begins at 10am with the Art Exhibition until 4pm this is followed later at 8pm -9pm with a Rother Fitness Group,

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today.

There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Tuesday, August 26 Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Line Dancing 6.30pm – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday, August 27 Classes and events in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, Brede Crafters is at 2pm then at 6.45pm BVH committee have a meeting.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Come4CoffeeThere is Village Hall every Wednesday from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company.

Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday, August 28 All today’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 9.30am with Balletto 11.15am taught by Aisha.

Friday, August 29 Brede Farmers market is from 10am to 12 noon in Brede Village Hall and Pauline and Maggie will be serving the refreshments. If anyone would like to volunteer please get in touch with me. I would love to hear from you.

Over 50s fitness class 1pm

I thought I would share this with you. Mothers’ Union is 150 years old next year. It is important as we are asking you to ‘Join In Join Us’ it could be the most worthwhile thing you do as we help families and people who need us.

There has been a conference and this was the result.

Britain and Ireland Leadership Conference! We were delighted to return to Liverpool Hope University at the end of June (where we held the Reimagining Conference in 2022) to hold the Britain & Ireland Leadership Conference 2025. The conference was hosted by our WWP,(World Wide President) Kathleen Snow, the Britain and Ireland Group (World Wide Trustees and Provincial Presidents) and your Central Charity staff team. The theme was Stronger Together, and we explored membership growth and our 150th celebrations and activities.

The focus of the conference was on how crucial it is that we build resources and tools to accelerate growth, and how the promotion of MU in 2026 will give us the unique opportunity to shine a light on MU for future generations and secure our future and that of the wider movement.

It was hard work in blistering heat, but with challenge brings opportunity, and everyone left committed to the production of a Diocesan 5 Year Plan that focuses on growth, succession planning, improving communications and a focus on reaching out to new audiences, to the clergy and the wider community.

We all have a responsibility to ensure that we are here in 150 years, and together as members, as dioceses, as a staff team and an elected board, we are committed to the future of this wonderful movement.

Please contact me, Rhiannon, if you are interested in joining a Branch and if it is not Brede I can put you in touch with Branch Leaders in other places such as Battle, Rye or further afield as I am also the Mothers’ Union Bexhill District Chairman and able to do this; I do hope you can consider joining us. Contact me please [email protected]

We will be moving into September next week Harvest came early this year and most of it is safely tucked in. Jams and made ready to put on toast or to have under sponge with custard during the colder months. Blackberies picked and frozen to go with the apples picked to make pies or crumbles.

The British pudding does not have to disappear, making your own cakes and puddings mean you know what goes in them shop bought has so many additives. Take the jam sponge and custard. Into a pyrex bowl 2 or 3 tablespoons of Jam. Weigh the eggs to make around 100g or 4ozthen use the same amount for margarine sugar SR flour with 1teaspoon of baking powder. In another bowl mix the margarine, sugar mix with a mixer until light in colour add half of the beaten egg sieve in the flour and baking powder add the remaining egg. (this stops the eggs curdling).

Place on top of the jam put on a lid and cook in the microwave for four minutes. It will make a quick pudding for all the family. Another is to put pineapples in a microwave dish cover with treacle and then sponge exactly the same as above. Happy pudding eating lets save the home cooked puddings and not let them be a thing of the past.

Friday, September 5 4Charities Operating under the charitable status of the Church of England www.4charities.net Every First Friday of the month Drop In Friday for a Coffee, Chat, Games, Refreshments – and Company in Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BB Free – but donation gratefully accepted. Contact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 for more information. Transport available through FlexiBus. Contact Steve Edwards on 0770 217 3839 or email him [email protected] to arrange it.

Flower Arranging Class 7pm – 9pm at our home 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road until we see how many are interested, if it is popular then we will move to the Trinity Methodist Church anyone wishing to join needs to bring greenery, flowers and secateurs. We will have an enjoyable evening creating something lovely to adorn your home. Call 01424 882037 or email [email protected] if you are interested please.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column,

email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver