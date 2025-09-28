Brede Village Voice

This column will have all that’s on for the next two weeks as next week there will not be a column for Brede. There are a few things starting up that are new and time changes so please read carefully.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Friday 3 October 4 Charities Drop In Friday Coffee, Chat, Games, Refreshments – and Company in Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BB Free – but donation gratefully accepted. Contact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 for more information. Transport

Available through FlexiBus. Contact Steve Edwards on 0770 217 3839 or email him on [email protected] to arrange www.4charities.net

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today and next Friday Events in Brede Village Hall Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be open at 10am 0- 12 noon. I would like to thank all who came last week and supported our Macmillan coffee morning we raised £78 and the tea refreshment volunteers raised it to £100 from our funds. We also supported the School who are starting a Forestry School and needed help with start up costs. This week apart from the wonderful stalls Gary and Carol will serve refreshments, next week Judy and Vivien.

Community Matters

The over 50’s exercise class with Lucy will be at 1pm Later short Mat Bowls will be at their new time 4pm to 6pm. Please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Saturday 4thOctober The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. They have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in their cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit.

Northiam Bonfire, I think the A28 closes at 6.30pm to allow the procession to use the road. Certainly a wonderful family event and safer than having one at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 11 October Hastings Bonfire, it is wonderful at these bonfire celebrations how each of the groups from across East Sussex support each other giving a marvelous spectacle as the walk with their lit torches. The Bonfires are huge and the Fireworks; jaw dropping they are stunning.

Sunday 5 October The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. The Reverend Philip Wagstaff is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church service today is it is at 11.15am. The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St George’s Church Brede will be having a Harvest Festival service today at 9.30am . With a free Harvest lunch of soup and a roll and pudding at 12.30pm. The Harvest Festival Table is by the War Memorial and we are collecting for Rye Food Bank if you wish to donate any tins or Fruit and Vegetables, all will be gratefully received. I know those of us with fruit trees have a plethora of fruit this year, it has been wonderful.

Sunday 12 October The Rev Yvonne Adams will conduct the 9.30am Family Eucharist Service at St George’s Church Brede at 9.30am.

St George’s Church are looking for young people who play stringed instruments, please do not be shy and sign up to belong to this youth band. They need wind, percussion, piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid 07752 373669. It is hoped they can make up a band to play once a month for the service.

Please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you. St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Table Tennis 5.30pm in Brede Village hall

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday 6 October Events are the same next week, classes today in Brede Village 9.30.am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Tuesday 7 October Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Yoga with Rebecca at 1pm then Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brede Parish Council at 7.30pm in the Side Room; public are welcome.

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Tuesday 14th October Brede Design with Flowers, we will be doing an arrangement with a candle. Flower suggestion Carnations and Roses and foliage some long and some short and a candle of your choice. At the moment we are meeting at 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road TN31 6EU. Please email [email protected] Or phone 07375 957244 if you are interested in learning a new skill.

Wednesday 8 October Classes and events every week in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, Following at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte. Then the HIIT Fitness Class 7.30pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday every week from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Wednesday 15 October Brede Friendly Circe are going out for coffee at Bodiam NT café if you would like to join us please call Carol 01424 883262

Thursday 9 October today and next week’s events in Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 9.45am Jazz exercise and Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness.

Little Giants begin again today until half term for parents and toddlers from 9.30am to 10.30am in St George’s Church Brede. Please email [email protected] if you are interested or phone 07375 957244

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thursday 16 October The Rye and District National Trust hold their meeting at 2pm in Brede Village hall. Today there will be a talk on the Revival Project followed by Celebrations for their 45th Anniversary. New people are always welcome to join in, just turn up.

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver