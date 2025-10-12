Brede Village Voice

We are back from a relaxing holiday in Italy; we stayed in an hotel overlooking Lake Maggiore. The scenery was beautiful one side were the foothills of the Alps but steadily climbing further along.

We did visit Zermat and we took an underground Funicular Railway up to a point where we were very close to the Matterhorn and where there was a café where I had ovaltine because they didn’t have hot chocolate. I am sure over the last few months others of you have taken a break away or in this country which also has beautiful scenery, as we all know if you look across the Brede valley from St George’s Church Brede or across the Rother valley on your way to Rye or from the Tibbs farm café, as young people we saw it from the bus going to school. One of the best bus rides in the Country.

Friday 17 October 4 Charities Drop In Friday Coffee, Chat, Games, Refreshments – and Company in Udimore Community Hall, TN31 6BB Free – but donation gratefully accepted. Contact Liz Turgoose on 07808 597689 for more information. Transport

Available through FlexiBus. Contact Steve Edwards on 0770 217 3839 or email him on [email protected] to arrange www.4charities.net

Community Matters

Events in Brede Village Hall Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be open at 10am 0- 12 noon. I have noticed different stalls recently as well as the regulars. Jenifer and Annette will be serving refreshments today.

The over 50’s exercise class with Lucy will be at 1pm Later short Mat Bowls will be at their new time 4pm to 6pm. Please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Saturday 18thOctober Ewhurst and Staplecross Bonfire, I think the Cripps Corner to Northiam and Bodiam Road closes about 6.30pm to allow the procession to use the road. Certainly another wonderful family event and safer than having one at home.

Sunday 19 October The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. Reverend Ian Couchman is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church service today is it is at 11.15am. The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

The Rev Barry Carter will conduct the 9.30am Family Eucharist Service at St George’s Church Brede at 9.30am.

Dragons for infant school age group is at 10.45am to 11.45pm singing crafting and a Bible story. So far the children that have come have really enjoyed the stories and activities put on by Joanne Cosson, just turn up on Sunday with your offspring it is a free event; it is every 3rd Sunday of the month.

St George’s Church are looking for young people who play stringed instruments, please do not be shy and sign up to belong to this youth band. They need wind, percussion, piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid 07752 373669. It is hoped they can make up a band to play once a month for the service.

Please contact either of the Church Wardens if you are able to help, or anyone else who requires the help of David Oliver if you need to contact him call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you.

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Table Tennis 5.30pm in Brede Village hall

Monday 20 October Classes today in Brede Village 9.30.am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays it has been going for a while now and is very popular especially because of the Post Office that will be there from 2.30pm – 3.30pm also not there today. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly.Usually if you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Tuesday 21 October Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Brede Village hall Committee meeting at 6.45pm in the Side Room; public are welcome.

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 22 October Classes and events every week in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, 10.15am fitness Class then at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte. Brede Village Hall Committee Meeting is at 6.45pm in the Side Room.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday every week from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 23 October Events in Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 9.45am Jazz exercise then Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness. Do you feel exhausted reading this; I did writing it, a very busy fitness day. Vocality is a break from physical although breathing properly in singing is just as difficult.

Little Giants until half term for parents and toddlers from 9.30am to 10.30am in St George’s Church Brede. Please email [email protected] if you are interested or phone 07375 957244

Friday 24 October The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver