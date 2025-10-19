Brede Village Voice

I must apologise, last weekend it was Hastings bonfire celebrations and I knew that but I put in the column it was Staplecross, I am so sorry if someone travelled there and found it all in darkness. The good thing is if you thought you had missed it, you have not as it is this coming Saturday.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Sunday at St George’s Church and every 3rd Sunday ‘Dragons’ for Junior school aged children is from 10.45 am. The children had so much fun this week, they sang and learnt about Saints particularly St George and St Frances of Assisi. They then made a wreath from string, pasta, dried apples and cut out hearts that the children and adults put the name on it of someone they loved; they were then hung on the board. There is cut up card near the Dragon’s board and if anyone going into the Church wanting a name to be remembered and prayed for are encouraged to write upon it then hang it on the board. A treasure hunt had been set up for the children to look for pictures of Saints, The parents searched too, when they were found the children could choose a bar of chocolate. One parent said their children talk about it all week as they have so much fun. There is more room for children with their parents to join in, for more information please call Joanne Cosson 07946 513983

If anyone wants to put a Christmas Tree in our festival the subject is Nursery Rhymes. Please contact me [email protected] we already have a number booked in it should be a really good tree festival opening at the coffee morning on the 6th December there will also be Follow the Star for the children. I am collecting red and green items for a stall and nearly ne or new for another if you have anything please let me know or drop it at the Church Thursday 9.30am – 10.30am or Sunday 10.30am to 10.50am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Little Giants for Parents/childminders and Toddlers Meet in St Georges Church every Thursday except School Holidays from 9.30am to 10.30 or 11am just turn up.

Community Matters

Sunday 2 November I wish to draw your attention to the All Souls Service at 2pm in St George’s Brede, it has been set at this time so that people who cannot drive in the dark or do not wish to leave their home in the dark can attend to remember and pray for a loved one.

Friday 24 October Events in Brede Village Hall Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be open at 10am - 12 noon. Where you will find a myriad of stalls for you to peruse; there is such a variety, with stalls stocking what you need, groceries, pastries, meat, fish and once a month cheeses and pâté. Then you can take the weight off your feet and enjoy a tea or coffee with friends, this week Maggie and Pauline will be serving the refreshments.

The over 50’s exercise class with Lucy will be at 1pm Later short Mat Bowls will be at their new time 4pm to 6pm. Please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 25thOctober Staplecross and Ewhurst Bonfire, I think the Cripps Corner to Northiam and bodiam Road closes about 6.30pm to allow the procession to use the road. It will be dark until the procession arrives, certainly another wonderful family event with marvelous fireworks. I know pets can be alarmed by them, we put the radio on for our Labrador who doesn’t either, although she is a gun dog, the sounds must be different to them.

Thankfully it is short lived, hundreds of people enjoy the events and it must be better than a week of back garden fireworks that you don’t know are happening until it is too late. In any event enjoy what you are doing this weekend.

Sunday 26 October The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. Reverend Ian Couchman is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Mary’s Udimore Church service today is it is at 11.15am. The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

Family Eucharist Service at St George’s Church Brede at 9.30am will be taken by Rev Yvonne Adams. Everyone welcome.St George’s Church are looking for young people who play stringed instruments, please do not be shy and sign up to belong to this youth band. They need wind, percussion, piano or keyboard and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid 07752 373669. It is hoped they can make up a band to play once a month for the service.

Please contact either of the Church Wardens if help is requried, David Oliver call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you.

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brede Village Hall Strength and Weight fitness class at 7.30am then Circuit Training at 8.30am.

Monday 27 October Events are the same next week, classes today in Brede Village 9.30.am Fitness Class, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays. The Post Office is there for an hour usually about 2.30pm to 3.30pm usually there is a message on facebook if there is no post office. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another book at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. If you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tuesday 28 October Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm

Brede Parish Council meet at 7.30pm in Trinity Methodist Church

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 29 October Classes and events every week in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am, 10.15am fitness Class then at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte. 2pm Brede Crafters meet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday every week from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 30 October Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. 9.45am Jazz exercise then Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness. Do you feel exhausted reading this; I did, writing it, it is a very busy fitness day. Vocality is a break from physical activity although breathing properly in singing is just as difficult but so enjoyable.

Friday 31 October The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential as Grundy are playing live at 8.45pm 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon