Brede Village Voice

Many families enjoyed the spectacle of Ewhurst and Staplecross bonfire celebrations. They were blessed by clear skies and little wind; the procession had people represented from all over East Sussex each of them holding their own celebrations in the weekend they have been given.

They came with torches burning brightly in the dark sky and as they drew near their different costumes were amazing. Later, after the bonfire had been lit many costumes lit up at the back which impressed many children. There were four people loading muskets and firing them towards the bonfire; it was interesting watching them before the fireworks began. Then everyone’s eyes turned toward the sky as the first burst of bright explosive light came, it continued becoming brighter and more extravagant every second until its ultimate explosive end.

Thank you to all the bonfire societies for providing a safe place for families to join in the fun and excitement that these evenings hold. Hundreds of pounds are raised for different local charities and the Bonfire societies fundraise throughout the year to put on the events and pay for the insurance.

Last Sunday ‘Small Change’ were playing at the Broad Oak between 3pm and 5pm There was a reasonable crowd watching this up and coming country blues band. They had us clapping our hand and tapping our feet it was a wonderful afternoon and I believe they will return.

Friday 14 November Fireworks Quiz Night, gather your friends for a fun night out at the Tudor rooms in The Mermaid Hotel Mermaid Street Rye. Tickets £5 each, Teams of six. Battle it out for a host of wonderful prizes please bring your own snacks there is a licenced bar and a raffle. To reserve a space please phone 01797 228842 or email [email protected]

If anyone wants to put a Christmas Tree in our festival the subject is Nursery Rhymes. Please contact me [email protected] we already have a number booked in, it should be a really good tree festival opening at the coffee and craft morning on the 6th December there will also be Follow the Star for the children. I am collecting red and green items for a stall and nearly new or new for another if you have anything please let me know or drop it at the Church Thursday 9.30am – 10.30am or Sunday 10.30am to 10.50am.

Friday 31 October Events in Brede Village Hall Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be open at 10am - 12 noon. Stalls do change week to week there are exceptions with some stalls there all the time. You may be lucky and find that needed Christmas present or something you require. Once shopped, take the weight off your feet and sit in comfort while you drink a tea or coffee including a biscuit with friends or family. This week Gary and Carol will be serving the refreshments. The over 50’s exercise class is with Lucy will be at 1pm Later short Mat Bowls will be at 4pm to 6pm. Please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Saturday 1 November The Giants of Brede will be open from 10am - 4pm. A great opportunity to see these giant steam pumping engines right on your doorstep! All the engines will be running and there will be access to the basements, with a guide. The Nuclear Bunker will also be open. they have a new accessible toilet with a ramp to avoid having to climb steps; this facility also includes a baby-change table. Tea, coffee and home-made cakes will be available in thier cafe. Entry is free. Donations are always welcome to help them to keep operating. They look forward to your visit.

Sunday 2 November The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. Reverend Ian Couchman is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church service today is at 11.15am The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St George’s Church Brede service at 9.30am taken by the Church Warden Following at 2pm the All Souls Service it has been set at this time so that people who cannot drive in the dark or do not wish to leave their home in the dark can attend to remember and pray for a loved one. Everyone is welcome.

St George’s Church are looking for young people to belong to a youth band. They need wind, percussion, piano or keyboard instruments and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid 07752 373669. It is hoped they can make up a band to play once a month for the service.

Please contact either of the Church Wardens if help is required, David Oliver call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you.

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Brede Village Hall Strength and Weight fitness class at 7.30am then Circuit Training at 8.30am.

Monday 3 November classes today in Brede Village Hall, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays. The Post Office is there for an hour usually about 2.30pm to 3.30pm usually there is a message on facebook if there is no post office. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another book at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. If you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point. There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Tuesday 4 November Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm.

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday 5 November Classes and events every week in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am,10.15am fitness Class then at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday that is every week from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday 6 November Brede Village Hall, starting8.30am Circuits fitness. AT 9.45am Jazz exercise then Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia go along and sing your heart out. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness.

Little Giants for Parents/childminders and Toddlers Meet in St Georges Church every Thursday except School Holidays from 9.30am to 10.30 or 11am just turn up.

Friday 7 November The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential as Grundy are playing live at 8.45pm 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub takes booking too. Call Arianne and Spencer on 01424 882188

It is now less than a month before the Christmas begins in our Parish beginning with the Christmas Trees up on the 28th and Follow the Star in St George’s Church Brede. The School Christmas fair is on 29th 10am to 4pm in the school and grounds. Cranbrook Town band is at 7.30pm in St George’s and on the 4th the opening of the Tree Exhibition and Follow the Star in St George’s Brede with a Coffee and Craft morning on Saturday 6 December. We require help, raffle prizes, cakes, above I have the other items required please. I also may have some exciting news to impart next week.

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, bredevillage [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver