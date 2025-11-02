Brede Village Voice

Community Matters

Here is the exiting news for some if not all, Brede Parish Council are putting up a Christmas tree in the recreation ground and on the smaller grassed area in Brede by the sign.

Both will be lit and it is hoped we can have a lighting ceremony with carols depending on the weather. More information will be forthcoming but if you are pleased about this, the Parish Council would like to know as they hope to repeat it in years to come.

We have two pubs in our Parish both very good and very welcoming there is a saying ‘use them or lose them’ and many villages have, because no one did. Then everyone becomes cross and miserable (and yes we did, we kicked up a fuss and eventually had the Broad Oak opened) but we had to pay a high price, with buildings put on the fields that the pub owned and where children played and families had a drink, that now has long gone. Therefore as much as I am warning to our Parish I am also warning other Parishes too, to look after what they have because once it’s gone it’s gone forever.

The Broad Oak Pub. Call Kerrie and Alan as Booking is essential on 01424 882700 or go on line https://www.thebroadak.co.uk/online-ordering

The Red Lion Pub. Call Arianne and Spencer as booking is essential on 01424 882188

Friday, November 7 Brede’s weekly Farmers Market will be open at 10am - 12 noon in the Village Hall. There is a wonderful opportunity to find that unique gift for a loved one or even oneself. It is also an opportunity to buy fresh local groceries, meat and fish. Once shopping is finished, take the weight off your feet and sit in comfort while you drink a tea or coffee including a biscuit with friends or family.

This week Jane and Robert will be serving the refreshments. Following this will be the over 50’s exercise class is with Lucy at 1pm Later short Mat Bowls will be from 4pm to 6pm. Please contact Lynne on 07795 202733 if you are interested in joining.

Sunday, November 9 The Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak the service today at 10.30am. Reverend Ian Couchman is the contact 01424 550427 email [email protected]

St Theresa’s of Lizieux Catholic Church in Horns Cross has Mass at 9am with Father Richard. Contact him on 07721 397895 or Email: [email protected]

St Mary’s Udimore Church service today is at 11.15am The Warden is Hugh Pye if you are a priest who can help or anyone else who requires his help. The Church Warden contact is Hugh Pye, Email: [email protected] St Mary’s Udimore Church website is https://wwwstmarysudimore.org.uk He will both do what he can to help you. Udimore requires another Church Warden to help them, if you are interested please contact Hugh.

St George’s Church Brede Eucharist Service is at 9.30am taken by Rev Yvonne Adams, who will also take the Remembrance Day Service at 10.45. All local uniformed groups will be in attendance. Everyone in the Parish is very welcome to attend.

St George’s Church are looking for young people to belong to a youth band. They need wind, percussion, piano or keyboard instruments and someone who can sing. A tall order, but if you do any of these things please contact Duncan Reid 07752 373669. It is hoped they can make up a band to play once a month for the service.

Please contact either of the Church Wardens if help is required, David Oliver call 07792 517614 or Duncan Reid 07752373669 both will do what they can to help you.

St George’s Church website is htpps://www.stgeorgesbrede.org.uk

Brede Village Hall Strength and Weight fitness class at 7.30am then Circuit Training at 8.30am.

Monday, November 10 classes today in Brede Village Hall, low impact fitness at 10.15am later at 6pm Strengths and weights, 7pm Circuit Fitness Class.

Trinity Methodist Church, Meet on Mondays except Bank Holidays. The Post Office is there for an hour usually about 2.30pm to 3.30pm usually there is a message on facebook if there is no post office. There is a book swap, just take a book and swap it for another book at their wonderful library full of shelves with books. Games, crafts, and discussion take place regularly. If you wish to donate to the food bank there is a drop off point.

There is an opportunity to make new friends, enjoy a cup of tea and cakes. Transport is available for residents in Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

The 1st Brede Beavers & Cubs are at 5.15pm for children 5½ to 8½ they meet in the Scout Hut followed by 1st Brede Cubs 8½ to 10½ and they begin at 6.30pm – 8pm

Design with Flowers Arranging will be on a Monday from now on as it suits majority of the class. It is from 7pm – 9pm at 2 Bellhurst Cottages Chitcombe Road until we see how many are interested, if it is popular then we will move to the Trinity Methodist Church anyone wishing to join needs to bring Evergreen Foliage, green garden string, secateurs and adornments that they wish to place on a wreath, as that is what we shall be doing.

We will have an enjoyable evening and hopefully the class will be proud of what they have achieved. Also it will be one more thing to tick off the Christmas list. I shall issue the wreath rings that I make myself there are quite a few to choose from and also I have a lot of ribbon at 5p a yard. Call 01424 882037 if you are interested please

Tuesday, November 11 Remembrance Day it is hoped all in the Parish will stop what they are doing for a two-minute silence at 11am and remember what all the men and women did for us in keeping us free, they were so brave.

Painting for pleasure at 9.30am at Brede Village Hall followed by Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 7pm.

1st Brede Scouts 10½ to 14yrs they meet at 7pm in the Scout Hut. Please contact Cherry on 07761 730956 or email [email protected] if you have a child interested in joining any section or if you want to hire the Scout Hut.

Line Dancing 6.30 – 7.30pm in the Broad Oak Pub with Helen

Wednesday, November 12 Classes and events every week in Brede Village Hall Mixed Ability Yoga with Jodie at 9.15am,10.15am fitness Class then at 6.15pm Zumba with Charlotte.

Brede WI are putting on Showgirls at 2pm teas will be served afterwards all are welcome to this meeting, it is going to be hilarious.

Trinity Methodist Church in Broad Oak Brede has Welcome Wednesday that is every week from 10am. They say there is no need to feel lonely in this Parish as you can be picked up and taken to the Methodist Church where they have machine made coffees, a choice of tea cakes and biscuits and there is a chance to relax and be surrounded by company. Go along and enjoy a morning out. Go with a friend and make new friends, all the profits goes to Charity. Transport is available from Broad Oak and Brede call 01424 882690

Thursday, November 13 Brede Village Hall, starting 8.30am Circuits fitness. At 9.45am Jazz exercise then Ballet at 11am with Aisha. In the afternoon there is Vocality with Duncan and Nadia go along and sing your heart out. 6.30pm Pilates with Geraldine then at 7.30pm there is Bootcamp fitness.

Little Giants for Parents/childminders and Toddlers Meet in St Georges Church every Thursday except School Holidays from 9.30am to 10.30 just turn up.

It is now three weeks before Christmas begins in our Parish beginning with the Christmas Trees up on the 28th and Follow the Star in St George’s Church Brede. The School Christmas fair is on 29th 10am to 4pm in the school and grounds. Cranbrook Town band is at 7.30pm in St George’s on the 4th The opening of the Tree Exhibition and Follow the Star in St George’s Brede with a Coffee and Craft morning on Saturday 6 December. We require help, raffle prizes, cakes, we will have a red and green stall items can be wrapped in those colours too; a new and nearly new stall and Books.

if you are interested Please email [email protected] or phone 07375 957244

Please let me know in good time anything you would like anything put in the column, email me, [email protected] if you could mark it for the Brede Village Voice as this will make it easier for me to find your message, Thank you Rhiannon Oliver