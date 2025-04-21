Brent geese released after care at local wildlife hospital

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brent Geese Return to the Wild After Life-Saving Care at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

Two brent geese have been successfully released back into their natural habitat following a period of intensive rehabilitation at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital in Chichester, West Sussex. Their stories highlight the growing dangers that waterbirds face from human activity, ranging from dog attacks to fishing litter, and the critical role we can play in their protection.

The first goose was brought in with severe puncture wounds and trauma after being attacked by an off-lead dog near a public waterway. The second arrived shortly after, suffering from injuries and feather loss likely caused by entanglement in discarded fishing line near the wing.

Both birds required careful medical attention, a quiet environment to recover, and several weeks of rehabilitation to restore their strength and waterproofing before they were ready to be released. This month, following a clean bill of health, they were returned to a local wetland, where they quickly reunited with other geese ready to undergo their long migration to their seasonal location. Our thanks go to everyone involved in their remarkable rescue and recovery, including Alver Veterinary Group.

2 brent geese recovering at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

The Hidden Dangers Facing Waterbirds

The plight of these two brent geese underscores the everyday threats faced by wild birds in Britain. As public spaces become more frequented and waste accumulates in natural areas, incidents involving wildlife injuries are becoming alarmingly common. Dogs, especially when off-lead near lakes and rivers, can pose a serious threat to nesting and resting birds. Even playful or curious dogs can cause fatal injuries, disturb nests, or separate fledglings from their parents. Meanwhile, discarded fishing gear—hooks, lines, and lead weights—presents a widespread hazard, entangling birds and causing wounds, infections, or cause the birds to perish by starvation if the animal becomes too sick or injured.

Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital urges the public to take simple but impactful actions: keep dogs under control near waterbodies, and always dispose of fishing tackle responsibly. Prevention is far more effective than rescue and recovery.

A Legacy of Care

A brent goose in the care of Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

It was an injured brent goose admitted over 50 years ago that first inspired our founder, Dennis Fenter, to name the wildlife hospital Brent Lodge. It’s incredibly rewarding to continue helping these beautiful birds all these years later, carrying forward the legacy that started it all. That goose became the namesake of the organisation, and today, Brent Lodge cares for over 3,000 animals a year, ranging from pigeons to birds of prey and rabbits to badgers.

“We're incredibly proud to have released these brent geese back to the wild. It’s a full-circle moment for us and a testament to the importance of the work we do.”

Brent Lodge not only rehabilitates wildlife, but also works to educate the public on how to live alongside nature more responsibly. Their work is sustained through donations, community support, and a passionate team of staff and volunteers.

Get Involved

An injured berent goose recovering at Brent Lodge Wildlife Hospital

To learn more about how you can support wildlife, Brent Lodge is hosting an online talk on Wednesday 7th May, offering a behind-the-scenes look at their work and sharing tips on how everyone can play a part in protecting the natural world.