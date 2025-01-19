‘Brew Monday is about more than just tea’ says Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans encourages the public to reach out and connect with those they care about in whatever way they feel most comfortable this ‘Brew Monday’.

Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans is reminding the public of the power of human connection ahead of what is frequently known as ‘Blue Monday’ on 20 January.

Samaritans has long campaigned to dispel the myth of the ‘most depressing day of the year’ and instead runs its annual Brew Monday campaign which encourages friends and family to stay connected by having a cuppa and a catch-up.

Paul Brady, the Branch Director, said: “There’s no right or wrong way to check in on those you care about – it doesn’t matter if it’s over the phone, in person, with tea or without – the important thing is to check in and connect with those you care about. We know first hand what a difference those moments of human connection can make to those who are struggling.”

Samaritans' Brew Monday events are about catching up with friends and family.

To help raise awareness of Brew Monday, Bognor Regis, Chichester & District Samaritans will be greeting commuters at both Bognor Regis and Chichester railway stations between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Monday, 20 January. Volunteers from the branch will be handing out tea bags and chatting to passengers about how a simple catch up can make a huge difference to our emotional wellbeing.

For those interested in organising their own Brew Monday event, Samaritans has a wealth of resources available at samaritans.org/support-us/campaign/brew-monday/

Samaritans responds to a call for help every 10 seconds. Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, any time from any phone on 116 123, or email [email protected] or visit samaritans.org