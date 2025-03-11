Bric-a-Brac boom at Guild Care’s Horsham charity shop

Horsham’s Guild Care charity shop on West Street has seen a surge in demand for bric-a-brac this year, with shoppers snapping up unique and affordable treasures at a rapid pace. The shop, known for its wide selection of high-quality preloved items, bright lighting, and convenient changing room, has been open for just over a year and has built up a loyal following.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Guild Care’s Horsham shop has been lucky to receive generous donations recently, with items selling so quickly, they are always happy to receive more, especially homeware and bric-a-brac.

Shop manager Caroline Yarwood is delighted by the Horsham community’s enthusiasm for buying preloved items. “We’ve had a fantastic response to our bric-a-brac selection – it’s been flying off the shelves this year!” said Caroline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thanks to generous donations, including our regular, kind contributions from Rowan Removals, we’ve just about been able to keep up with demand - but we’d love even more. If you have bric-a-brac gathering dust which you can spare, we’d be so grateful for your donations. And, of course, shoppers are always welcome to come and browse our ever-changing selection on the shelves!”

Homeware and bric a brac has been in high demand at Guild Care's charity shop in Horsham

Caroline is particularly looking for donations of homeware, bric-a-brac, puzzles, and books, especially adult fiction and non-fiction, as these are all in high demand.

Guild Care’s Horsham shop plays a vital role in supporting the charity’s work, with all proceeds going towards their services to support older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.

If you are looking to declutter and donate, Guild Care is open to receiving high quality items for any of their 16 charity shops & superstores in West Sussex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caroline added, “If you’re hunting for a fashion bargain or you’re on the lookout for something special, just drop by and have a look around. You’ll be supporting a good cause too because every item sold helps to make a real difference in people’s lives- and you never quite know what bargains you’ll find from week to week!”

For a full list of Guild Care’s charity shops, superstores and donation centres, visit guildcare.org/Pages/Category/shop-locations.