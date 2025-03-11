Bric-a-Brac boom at Guild Care’s Horsham charity shop
While Guild Care’s Horsham shop has been lucky to receive generous donations recently, with items selling so quickly, they are always happy to receive more, especially homeware and bric-a-brac.
Shop manager Caroline Yarwood is delighted by the Horsham community’s enthusiasm for buying preloved items. “We’ve had a fantastic response to our bric-a-brac selection – it’s been flying off the shelves this year!” said Caroline.
“Thanks to generous donations, including our regular, kind contributions from Rowan Removals, we’ve just about been able to keep up with demand - but we’d love even more. If you have bric-a-brac gathering dust which you can spare, we’d be so grateful for your donations. And, of course, shoppers are always welcome to come and browse our ever-changing selection on the shelves!”
Caroline is particularly looking for donations of homeware, bric-a-brac, puzzles, and books, especially adult fiction and non-fiction, as these are all in high demand.
Guild Care’s Horsham shop plays a vital role in supporting the charity’s work, with all proceeds going towards their services to support older people, people living with dementia, and children & adults with learning disabilities.
If you are looking to declutter and donate, Guild Care is open to receiving high quality items for any of their 16 charity shops & superstores in West Sussex.
Caroline added, “If you’re hunting for a fashion bargain or you’re on the lookout for something special, just drop by and have a look around. You’ll be supporting a good cause too because every item sold helps to make a real difference in people’s lives- and you never quite know what bargains you’ll find from week to week!”
For a full list of Guild Care’s charity shops, superstores and donation centres, visit guildcare.org/Pages/Category/shop-locations.