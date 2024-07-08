Watch more of our videos on Shots!



View 'Bridge at the Bridge' on Monday, July 2,2 when Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre hosts Horsham Bridge Club for an open day of events in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Discover Horsham's courses for beginners and improvers, which start in September, and buy home-made cakes, with all proceeds going to the charity.

10am - Sample lesson1.30pm - Bridge session7pm - Practice/teaching

Horsham Club's second contribution to the English Bridge Union's "It's a Bid Deal" Festival is a Café Bridge day on Tuesday, September 17.

Enjoying Bridge at Horsham Club.

Play begins in the John Lewis café at 11am then moves to various eateries around the town.