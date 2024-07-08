Bridge at The Bridge
and live on Freeview channel 276
Discover Horsham's courses for beginners and improvers, which start in September, and buy home-made cakes, with all proceeds going to the charity.
10am - Sample lesson1.30pm - Bridge session7pm - Practice/teaching
Horsham Club's second contribution to the English Bridge Union's "It's a Bid Deal" Festival is a Café Bridge day on Tuesday, September 17.
Play begins in the John Lewis café at 11am then moves to various eateries around the town.
Horsham Bridge Club hosts daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online for players of all abilities. New members and visitors are always welcome.
More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk
