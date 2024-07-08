Bridge at The Bridge

By Francis KellyContributor
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
View 'Bridge at the Bridge' on Monday, July 2,2 when Broadbridge Heath Leisure Centre hosts Horsham Bridge Club for an open day of events in aid of Cancer Research UK.

Discover Horsham's courses for beginners and improvers, which start in September, and buy home-made cakes, with all proceeds going to the charity.

10am - Sample lesson1.30pm - Bridge session7pm - Practice/teaching

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Horsham Club's second contribution to the English Bridge Union's "It's a Bid Deal" Festival is a Café Bridge day on Tuesday, September 17.

Enjoying Bridge at Horsham Club.Enjoying Bridge at Horsham Club.
Enjoying Bridge at Horsham Club.

Play begins in the John Lewis café at 11am then moves to various eateries around the town.

Horsham Bridge Club hosts daytime and evening sessions in its East Street premises and online for players of all abilities. New members and visitors are always welcome.

More information: www.horshambridge.co.uk

Related topics:Cancer Research UK

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.