Bridge club fundraises for Cancer Research

Tuesday September 10.

West Sussex Bridge Club (WSBC) is participating in the English Bridge Union’s Bridge - It’s a Big Deal! Festival of Bridge Week.

The aim of this national event is not only to have as many people as possible playing bridge but to raise money for its partner charity Cancer Research UK.

Here in Cuckfield, WSBC is organising a fun and free Venture Teams game of bridge with a fish and chips supper, paid for by the club. All proceeds from donations and raffle tickets go to Cancer Research UK. In addition, the club will donate £50 per player to this worthy cause, so you can contribute simply by coming to play.

Bridge at the Old School.

All bridge players are welcome: non-members and members, experienced and those who may never have played teams bridge before.

Don’t worry if you do not have a partner as we will find one for you. You can sign up individually or as a pair. We will then match experienced and less experienced pairs.

Advance registration is required, so please go to our website https://www.bridgewebs.com/westsussex/ or contact Jane Lawrence on [email protected] to register