Brightling Village Hall December events

There are lots of lovely seasonal events going on at Brightling this month.

There are two opportunities to chill out during this very busy time of year with a Sound Bath and a mini retreat.

We are also holding a fabulous Christmas Cafe and Market which supports local growers, makers and bakers. Plus, our usual packed yoga schedule for the whole month.

Brightling Café and Christmas market

Saturday, November 30, from 10am – 12 noon. Our wonderful festive season café has lots of exciting stalls this year including; Asselton cakes and savouries, Judges bread and pastries, local venison and veggies, Green Oak Farm biodynamic and organic sausages, bacon, eggs.

There is also local honey, cheese, apple juice, apple compote, apple cider vinegar, and gift ideas of wickerwork for the home and garden, paintings, cards by local artists and Temple Spa beauty products.

Call in for coffee, tea and delicious cake made by Judy from Asselton Cakes.

Children are very welcome at the Café and will have something to do as well. Don’t forget you can Sell Your Wares.

If you have something you would like to sell you are welcome to do so free of charge. Please check with Katrina for any food and produce stalls.

Also volunteers always welcomed: we’d love it if you could help for a few hours once a month. For all things café, please email [email protected]

Come and support our local growers, makers and bakers.

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday, December 13 from 7pm-8.30pm. Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”.

This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Mini retreat: an afternoon of yoga, breathwork and a gong bath

Saturday, December 14, 12 noon -5pm. Release the tension of the season and spend a blissful afternoon on yourself. Experience calm and relaxation, a perfect antidote to the hectic world around you. Tea and cake are also served.

Wreath making

Sunday, December 15, 2pm – 5pm. Learn how to make your own Christmas wreath from an expert. All materials plus tea and cake included.

December Yoga classes timetable

Every Monday evening with Francesca including 23rd & 30th, 7pm – 8.15pm. Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga.

This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Wednesday mornings with Brenda until December 18, 9.45am – 11am. In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am including 22nd & 29th. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a beautiful blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Contact: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries: Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm, [email protected]

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH