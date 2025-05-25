Brightling Village Hall Happenings June 2025

Our wonderful café offers good company, cakes, a number of unique stalls from local suppliers. BVH also have regular yoga classes and a sublime sound bath, read on for details.

Brightling Cafe is on Saturday 31 May in the Village Hall 10-12.

Sit in the garden with friends, enjoy a good coffee or tea and delicious cake made by Judy from ASSELTON CAKES. She will also be selling her homemade cakes and savouries and preserves and bread from JUDGES BAKERY. Tara will have bunches of locally grown flowers from her fields at THISTLE COTTAGE FLOWER FARM. There will be something to occupy children as well so bring them along. VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Contact [email protected] for details.

Yoga classes timetable

Thistle Cottage Flower Farm

Every Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Every Wednesday morning with Brenda

9.45am – 11.00am

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Event in June at BVH

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday 20th June 7.00pm-8.30pm

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH. Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Brightling Café 28th June 10.00-12.00 – details to follow

There will a Brightling Café most months through 2025. Please check back for update

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH