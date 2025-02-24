Brightling Village Hall Happenings March 2025

Our fabulous, friendly and welcoming Brightling café is back this month! 10-12 noon in the Village Hall TN32 5HH on Saturday 29 March. See below for more details

March Yoga classes timetable

Every Monday evening with Francesca

7.00pm – 8.15pm from 3rd March 2025

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities and are held in a calm, candlelight atmosphere, gently moving your body through considered poses. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Every Wednesday morning with Brenda

9.45am – 11.00am from 5th March

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. Brenda, who is an accomplished Iyengar teacher, gives you a ‘methodical, progressive practice, emphasising detailed correctness and absolute safety’. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices

Every Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am from 2nd March 2025.

On Sunday, Francesca, brings you a beautiful combination of gentle yoga and a sound bath to ease you into a blissful state. These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a lovely blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential)

Contact: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Events in March at BVH

Brightling Parish Council Meeting

Wednesday 12th March 7.30pm – 9.30pm

All are welcome to attend

Sound Bath with Kirsty & Francesca

Friday 21st March 7.00pm-8.30pm

Join with other lovely souls for a wonderfully immersive experience. A beautiful magical world of sound, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”. This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to the stress. Held in the warm, calming atmosphere of BVH

Contact: Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

Brightling Café 29th March 10.00-12.00

Call in for coffee, tea and delicious cake made by Judy from ASSELTON CAKES, who will also be selling her homemade savouries and preserves. Bread from JUDGES BAKERY will be available. There will be LOCAL VENISON steaks, sausages and mince and from Brightling based, GREEN OAK FARM - eggs, chicken, bacon, herb and veg plants plus apple cider vinegar. Don’t forget, there is something for children to do as well as the garden to play in if the weather is fine, so bring them along.

If you are you a grower, maker or producer and have something you would like to sell, you are welcome to do so free of charge. No cakes please as that is Judy's domain.

VOLUNTEERS ALWAYS WELCOME - two hours on a Saturday morning once or twice a year. Contact [email protected] for details.

There will a Brightling Café most months through 2025. Please check back for updates

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries:

Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall

Brightling

East Sussex TN32 5HH