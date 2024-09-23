Brightling Village Voice

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Here’s a list of the happenings at Brightling Village Hall in October. Starting with our popular cafe open to all.

September 27 from 10am – 12 noon.

Brightling Café and market.

Call in for coffee, tea and delicious cake made by Judy from Asselton Cakes, who will also be selling her homemade cakes, savouries and preserves.

Tara at Thistle Cottage Flower Farm will there with her be gorgeous seasonal flowers. Fresh bread from Judges Bakery will be available and wild Sussex venison, locally shot, hand-butchered and packed by Otway’s of Sandhurst. Jo and Paul from Green Oak biodynamic farm will be offering fresh produce too.

Children are very welcome at the Café and will have something to do as well as the garden to play in (weather dependent), so bring them along. Don’t forget you can Sell Your Wares. If you have something you would like to sell you are welcome to do so at free of charge.

Please check with Katrina for any food and produce stalls. Also volunteers always welcomed: we’d love it if you could help for a few hours once a month on a Saturday morning. For all things café, please email [email protected]

Sound Bath with Francesca and Kirsty.

October 18, 7pm-8.30pm

Contact Francesca or Kirsty to find out if there is any availability for this wonderful monthly event. The sound of the gongs and crystal bowls emit frequencies that are understood to be healing.

The experience is called a ‘Sound Bath’ because you are bathed in rich sound that deeply relaxes the body. It is a beautiful magical world, which is described as “lying in the vibrations of crystal and Nepalese singing bowls and gongs”.

This sound and meditation journey will help you connect to your truest self in a therapeutic, peaceful, and restorative way. It is without doubt, an absolute antidote to all kinds of stress. Held in the calming atmosphere of Brightling Village Hall, Brightling, East Sussex TN32 5HH.

Francesca [email protected] or Kirsty 07517 225518

www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

October Yoga classes

Every Monday evening with Francesca - Sept 30th, October 7th, 14th, 21st & 28th, 7pm – 8.15pm.

Francesca’s classes will suit all abilities. The current students cover a wide range of ages, emphasising the appropriateness for anyone keen to experience yoga. This is a very popular class so do contact Francesca to check there is space.

Wednesday mornings with Brenda

October 2nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd & 30th, 9.45am – 11am.

In these classes, Brenda practices Iyengar yoga, a traditional form, which is wonderfully restorative. She will guide you, literally move by move through the poses, with careful and attentive supervision. The experience of yoga in this teacher’s hands is holistic for mind, body and soul.

For booking and prices contact: [email protected]

Sunday morning with Francesca.

10.30am – 11.30am, October 6th, 13th, 20th & 27th.

These sessions are slightly different from the usual yoga classes. There is a beautiful blend of yoga philosophy, traditional movement practice, meditation with the class finishing with sound healing. It’s a wonderful tonic to a busy life. Plus, the short discussion around yoga is also fascinating. Perfect for Sunday mornings.

For prices and booking (preferable but not essential), contact: www.slowflowfrancesca.yoga

Brightling Village Hall is a registered charity.

For all bookings and enquiries contact Philip: Mon – Fri 10.00am-4.30pm at [email protected].

Book online: https://v2.hallmaster.co.uk/Scheduler/View/12177?startRoom=0

Brightling Village Hall, Brightling, East Sussex TN32 5HH.