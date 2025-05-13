Brighton Age UK event helps people to detect and diagnose dementia this Dementia Action Week

Age UK West Sussex, Brighton & Hove (WSBH) is working with local partners to help people detect and diagnose dementia this Dementia Action Week (19th – 25th May). The charity is holding a drop-in event at its Brighton hub on Queens Road, between 11am – 2pm on 20th May. It aims to help people learn more about the condition, identify some of the common, but less well-known symptoms, and understand how to seek a diagnosis, via the NHS or its own Dementia Clinic.

Currently, approximately 1 in 3 people with dementia are undiagnosed. Getting a diagnosis can be daunting, but it’s important so that people can access the information, treatment and support they need. Certain activities can sometimes slow the progression of the condition, so the sooner action is taken, the better. The event on the 20th will be a great opportunity for anyone worried about memory loss or dementia to learn more and take the next steps towards getting the appropriate care in place.

Local partners The Carers Centre, Alzheimer’s Society, Brighton & Hove City Council and Mayo Wynne Baxter solicitors will all be attending the event, to highlight the range of support on offer locally for those living with the condition. Topics will cover information and advice, respite care, and legal matters. Brighton & Hove City Council colleagues will also be available to provide housing advice to older people.

Charlie Rayner, Head of Dementia and Extra Care said “If you’re concerned about memory loss or dementia either in yourself or a loved one then why not pop down to our event on the 20th to find out more. We understand how worrying it can be, but we also know what a huge difference a diagnosis and expert support can make. We’re here to help and we want people to know they don’t have to face it alone.”

In terms of dementia diagnosis, the team at Age UK WSBH can help explain the process, potential timescales and the options available. Assessments can be done via the NHS or Age UK WSBH offers a dementia assessment option locally which enables people to be seen promptly by experts, at the lowest possible price. Although it is a paid for service, unlike other healthcare models it aims only to cover its costs, rather than make a profit.

The charity can also share information about Daybreak, its activity groups which aim to promote confidence and social interaction, as well as offering respite for carers. People can meet others in the same boat and take on activities to slow the progression of dementia, working on things like motor skills, memory and movement. The service runs in Bognor Regis, Rustington, Storrington, Horsham, Crawley, Burgess Hill and Brighton & Hove. Existing clients sing the praises of Daybreak, with one saying "My husband came back from first session really enthusiastic - a different man."

The dementia event is being held between 11am – 2pm on Tuesday 20th at 95 Queens Road, BN1 3XE. Just turn up, no need to book!

To find out more about the Age UK WSBH dementia services available for those with the condition, their families and carers, please visit www.ageukwsbh.org.uk, email [email protected] or call 07753 879 779. For more information about the partners attending, please visit their websites: Alzheimer’s Society – www.alzheimers.org.uk, The Carers Centre - www.thecarerscentre.org, Brighton & Hove City Council – www.brighton-hove.gov.uk, Mayo Wynne Baxter – www.mayowynnebaxter.co.uk