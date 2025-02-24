Brighton and Gatwick law firm offers free legal advice to fight pregnancy and maternity discrimination at work

Brighton and Gatwick law firm Martin Searle Solicitors launches its annual ‘Mind The Bump’ campaign, offering free legal advice to employers and employees throughout March.

Now in its twenty-first year, Martin Searle Solicitors’ Mind The Bump campaign returns in March to tackle persistent and harmful workplace discrimination faced by pregnant women and mothers returning from maternity leave, in the UK. Despite decades of protective legislation, many women continue to encounter unfair and discriminatory treatment and job loss due to pregnancy or maternity leave.

Research by the charity Pregnant Then Screwed highlights the scale of the problem, revealing that over 50 per cent of mothers experience discrimination during pregnancy, maternity leave, or upon returning to work. Alarmingly, one in five mothers leave their employer due to negative experiences related to pregnancy or maternity.

Fiona Martin, Director and Head of Employment Law at Martin Searle Solicitors, says: “Despite 20 years of running our Mind The Bump campaign, it is disheartening that pregnancy and maternity discrimination remains widespread. Too many employers fail to understand their legal responsibilities, and many women are unaware of their rights around pregnancy and maternity leave. By providing education and support, we’re hoping to change this in our local community.”

As part of the campaign, Martin Searle Solicitors is offering a free thirty minute telephone advice service every Tuesday and Thursday from 3.30pm to 5.30pm throughout March 2025. This confidential helpline is available to both employers and employees seeking guidance on issues related to pregnancy and maternity workplace rights and duties.

This year, Mind The Bump highlights the new Protection from Redundancy (Pregnancy and Family Leave) Act, which came into force last year - https://www.ms-solicitors.co.uk/employee/discrimination-in-the-workplace/pregnancy-and-maternity-discrimination/. To help employers and advisers stay up to date on their responsibilities regarding redundancy protection for pregnant employees, Martin Searle Solicitors is offering two free online seminars led by their experienced Employment Law team.

The first, on Thursday 20 March (10:30am – 12:00pm), is designed for employers, offering best practice guidance to ensure compliance and support for employees and workers. The second, on Thursday 27 March (10:30am – 12:00pm), is tailored for advisers and trade union representatives, providing essential guidance and practical tips on representing employees and workers facing discrimination.

Fiona adds: “We really want to encourage anyone with burning questions around this topic – be it from an employee or employer perspective – to join one of our seminars. Together, we can create fairer workplaces and eliminate these outdated and discriminatory practices once and for all.”

For further information on their free telephone advice service, online seminars, downloadable resources, and case studies on pregnancy and maternity rights, visit Martin Searle’s website.