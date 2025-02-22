Brighton and Hove Liberal Democrats join march for Ukraine

Today, 22nd February, members of Brighton and Hove Lib Dems joined the “Solidarity with Ukraine” march to show their support for our brave friends in Ukraine.

They joined the march by Saint Volodymyr’s statue at Holland Park and made their way towards the Russian Embassy for a rally. Richard Kilpatrick, Chair of the European Movement, spoke to make clear the European position – Ukraine is fighting not just for its own freedom but for the freedom of Europe and liberal democracy across the world.

Group leader Caroline Brown said, “Brighton and Hove is a liberal city where we have welcomed fleeing Ukrainians into our hearts and homes. We just wanted to show our support today for the people who are bravely fighting against Russian tyranny, at a time when the threat to democracy has never been greater.”