Ansvar is delighted to announce the launch of its ambitious ‘£25k for 25’ initiative. The expert insurer for the charity, not-for-profit, faith and care sectors is aiming to raise £25,000 in 2025 to support a variety of national and local charitable causes. These will range from animal rescue and cancer support to youth assistance and more.

The initiative was born from an idea by Ansvar employee Shaun Utting, who pledged to undertake 25 personal challenges this year. Led by Shaun, the entire Ansvar team will participate in a variety of fundraising activities, from knitting hats for Age UK to running marathons and taking on physical endurance challenges.

Ansvar is part of the Benefact Group, which donates all available profits to charities and good causes. The ‘£25k for 25’ initiative aligns perfectly with the group’s core values and mission to give back.

Brighton-based Ansvar Insurance launches ‘£25k for 25’ charity initiative

Team members have already begun tackling challenges, including Shaun Utting kick-starting the fundraising by completing the Brighton Half Marathon. Other challenges include taking on the cold water dip for Young Lives Vs Cancer, walking 50 miles in March for Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare, running The London Marathon for SANDS, completing a marathon in a month for the Anthony Nolan Trust, and swimming 22 miles for Diabetes UK as part of the Swim22 Challenge.

Jane Perkins, Marketing Manager at Ansvar, commented: “The ‘£25k for 25’ initiative reflects our commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need, and we are incredibly proud of our team’s passion and determination to reach our target. As part of the Benefact Group, where all available profits are directed to charitable causes, everyone at Ansvar is deeply rooted in the principle of giving back. Any contribution, no matter the size, helps us move closer to our goal, and we are grateful for the support of everyone who joins us on this journey.”

Those who would like to donate to Ansvar’s ‘£25k in 25’ can do so via the company’s JustGiving page - https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/ansvar-insurance.