Brighton-based digital marketing agency raises £5,341 for Off the Fence charity

Seed (helloseed.co.uk), a leading B-Corp Certified digital marketing agency in Brighton, has raised £5,341 for Off the Fence (offthefence.org.uk), a charity supporting homeless people in Brighton and Hove.

The funds were raised during a 12-team charity volleyball tournament organised by Seed on Friday, August 16.

The event attracted 12 local businesses for a day of friendly competition, community spirit, and charitable giving.

In addition to the intense matches, more than 500 raffle tickets were sold, with participants vying for a range of exciting prizes. McMillan Wealth Consultants emerged as the tournament champions for the second year running, while Sutton Winson claimed the plate winners’ title.

Seed Charity Tournament - Seed Team.

Lauren Morely, an Account Manager at Seed, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of the tournament! It was amazing to see our community come together to support Off the Fence. A huge thank you to all the teams who participated, our sponsors, and everyone who bought raffle tickets.”

Off the Fence CEO, Julio Abraham, expressed his gratitude for the tournament: “Friday was a wonderful example of the impact we can make as a community when we join forces to see transformational change.

"We have been so blessed by everyone’s enthusiasm and cannot thank Seed enough for facilitating such a great fundraiser. This partnership is one I value greatly, and I look forward to future opportunities to collaborate.”

The £5,341 raised will directly support Off the Fence’s ongoing efforts to provide vital services to homeless individuals across Brighton and Hove, helping to deliver much-needed care and support through their day centres, outreach vans, and local schools.

