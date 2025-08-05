Brighton-based digital marketing agency raises £6,233 for homeless charity, Off the Fence, at charity volleyball tournament
The event attracted ten local businesses for a day of friendly competition, community spirit, and charitable giving. In addition to the intense matches, over 500 raffle tickets were sold, with participants vying for a range of exciting prizes. The Seed & Friends emerged as the tournament champions this year, taking home our own trophy.
Lauren Morley, a Senior Specialist at Seed, said; “We are absolutely thrilled with the outcome of the tournament! It was amazing to see our community come together to support Off the Fence. A huge thank you to all the teams who participated, our sponsors, and everyone who bought raffle tickets.”
Off the Fence CEO, Julio Abraham, expressed his gratitude for the tournament; “Friday was a wonderful example of the impact we can make as a community when we join forces to see transformational change. We have been so blessed by everyone’s enthusiasm and cannot thank Seed enough for facilitating such a great fundraiser. This partnership is one I value greatly, and I look forward to future opportunities to collaborate.”
The £6,233 raised will directly support Off the Fence’s ongoing efforts to provide vital services to homeless individuals across Brighton and Hove, helping to deliver much-needed care and support through their day centres, outreach vans, and local schools.
